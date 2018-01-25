profile
Le meilleur easter-egg de Assassin's Creed Origins


Les devs ont fait fort
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/25/2018 at 06:16 PM by linkgar0u
    comments (8)
    sora78 posted the 01/25/2018 at 06:23 PM
    Bordel énorme
    jf17 posted the 01/25/2018 at 06:27 PM
    Énorme, ça me fais penser à celui de the witcher 3
    fragg posted the 01/25/2018 at 07:04 PM
    Génial
    tbagwel posted the 01/25/2018 at 07:13 PM
    Je me suis toujours demandé comment des mecs pouvaient trouver ce genre de chose faut être percher quand même lol
    vfries posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:36 PM
    lhommecornichon posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:48 PM
    Ouf, même ma copine vient de regarder la vidéo et trouve ça énorme
    shanks posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:50 PM
    Pas le seul clin d'oeil à cet épisode d'Asterix.

    Dans le jeu principal, tu rencontre un certain Otis (qui est évidemment Scrib)
    bustadu95 posted the 01/25/2018 at 09:05 PM
