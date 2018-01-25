CN Play
GWG Février 2018
One :

Shadow Warrior
Assassin's Creed Chronicles India

360 :

Split Second
Crazy Taxi

Voilà ^^
    posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:11 PM by tuni
    comments (17)
    cajp45 posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:13 PM
    A part shadow warrior que je ne connais pas, ce mois ci les jeux me vont bien.
    negan posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:14 PM
    Ah putain Crazy Taxi , j'avais perdu le compte sur lequel j'avais fais l'achat

    Split Second c'est bien le jeu de voiture a la Stuntman ?
    onypsis posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:17 PM
    Dinguerie, je me réabonne !

    Split je voulais le faire en plus !
    negan posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:19 PM
    onypsis Tu as 3 Mois pour 11euros sur le Xbox Live au cas ou ca te dit
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:22 PM
    negan Burnout plutôt avec des items à la Mario kart et du motorstorm apocalypse pour les décor modulable.

    Un bon cru février maintenant faudrait plus de retro.
    negan posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:23 PM
    hijikatamayora13 Il m’intéressè a l’époque c'est sympa
    onypsis posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:29 PM
    negan sur quel site ? Je fonce direct !
    negan posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:31 PM
    onypsis C'est promo actuel sur le xbox live pour les ré-abonnement
    op4 posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:31 PM
    Split second une tuerie et un 1000g facile
    onypsis posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:32 PM
    negan D'accord merci !
    negan posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:33 PM
    op4 Ah les 1000G sont Easy ?
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:34 PM
    negan Tu va avoir de quoi faire si t'a aimé pure tu va kiffé celui là
    negan posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:35 PM
    op4 Ah les 1000G sont Easy ?

    hijikatamayora13
    op4 posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:36 PM
    negan oui il y a du multi ( tout est faisable a 2) et la campagne a faire qui est top et au debut peu rebuter mais franchement pas dur quand on comprend comment jouer contre l ia
    darksly posted the 01/25/2018 at 04:40 PM
    Là je vais me ré abonner direct !
    grievous32 posted the 01/25/2018 at 05:16 PM
    Split/Second le meilleur jeu de course arcade après Burnout
    op4 posted the 01/25/2018 at 05:27 PM
    grievous32 complètement d accord
