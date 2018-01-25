« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Assault Gunners "HD" aussi sur Switch



Développeur : Marvelous Inc.
Genre : TPS
Disponible sur PSVita
Prévu sur Switch

C'est une version remaster "HD"
Il pourrait sortir dans le monde entier...


http://www.gamerating.org.tw/search_product.php?id=bfb26b513b7a640448c79c3bdd6d2bb0
    posted the 01/25/2018 at 10:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    jenicris posted the 01/25/2018 at 10:18 AM
    C'est cool ça.

    Le jeu sort également sur PS4.
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/25/2018 at 10:22 AM
    jenicris effectivement, j'ai vérifié, tu as raison.
    narukamisan posted the 01/25/2018 at 10:28 AM
    nicolasgourry tu as vus earth Wars est sortie sur switch sans prévenir. Un bon p'tit vanille ware like
    cail2 posted the 01/25/2018 at 10:36 AM
    Rendu très PSP donc normal de le voir arriver sur Switch.
    Par contre le prix sera probablement très PS4 lui...
    furtifdor posted the 01/25/2018 at 11:27 AM
    e sais pas si e l'achèterai mais c'est une bonne nouvelle! Le mechas est encore très peu présent sur Switch, malgré l'annonce du portage Gundam!
    ramses posted the 01/25/2018 at 11:30 AM
    on dirait murakumo sur xbox...je veux un bon remake hd de metal wolf sur xbox
    killia posted the 01/25/2018 at 11:51 AM
    narukamisan J'ai lu sur un site que le jeu était vendu pour 4 euros?

    Il s'agit du jeu complet ou c'est une version light (vu qu'il sort aussi sur Androïd/IOS).
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/25/2018 at 02:06 PM
    narukamisan j'étais pas chez moi, voilà, c'est fait.
    http://www.gamekyo.com/group_article47661.html
    narukamisan posted the 01/25/2018 at 06:54 PM
    killia 1.8g le jeux donc non pas très light, il y a pas de microtransaction, tout est dans le jeux ensuite les graphismes sont pas non plus et le jeux est assez répétitif
