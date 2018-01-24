Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Dragon Ball FighterZ : Famitsu rend son verdict
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :



Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :

- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Ps4, Xbox One) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Ps4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- ATV Drift & Tricks (Ps4) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]
- Tallowmere (Nintendo Switch) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
- L.F.O. – Lost Future Omega (Nintendo Switch) – 6/6/6/6 [24/40]


Les jeux de combat s’en sortent bien, Dragon Ball FighterZ ayant un point de plus que le jeu Dissidia Final Fantasy NT…

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/01/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1521
    posted the 01/24/2018 at 03:42 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    raph64 posted the 01/24/2018 at 03:48 PM
    Link49 Alors que tout le monde pense que DBFZ est le jeu DB ultime, voilà que le jeu échoué à avoir la note parfaite...

    Encore et toujours la faute à C-21, elle paie rien pour attendre !!!
    pokute posted the 01/24/2018 at 03:54 PM
    Non mais 36/40 , pour un jeu de baston, c'est juste énorme chez famitsu hein !
    testament posted the 01/24/2018 at 03:54 PM
    Ben ça va, toujours mieux qu'un 40/40 de gros fanboy...
    marchand2sable posted the 01/24/2018 at 03:55 PM
    Le roster est pauvre très pauvre quand même
    mercure7 posted the 01/24/2018 at 04:04 PM
    On va surtout voir si le contenu solo va suffire à certains
    cubia posted the 01/24/2018 at 04:12 PM
    Vu les retours sur le mode histoire, c'est surtout en ligne que ça va se passer. Après il restera les parties entre potes pour ceux qui veulent pas être dans le "top" du classement en ligne.
    lordguyver posted the 01/24/2018 at 04:36 PM
    Je me suis spoilé l'histoire et je la trouve bien plus intéressante que certains OVA sortie par le passé (regarde l'histoire de Broly *baille*)
    raph64 posted the 01/24/2018 at 04:49 PM
    Pokute et encore dans le passé ils ont donné la note parfaite pour un jeu de simulation animalier appelé Nintendogs, un classique !
    link49 posted the 01/24/2018 at 06:31 PM
    Raph64 Je m'attendais pas à la note ultime de leur part personnellement...
