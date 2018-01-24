Tests
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :
Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Ps4, Xbox One) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Ps4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- ATV Drift & Tricks (Ps4) – 7/7/6/7 [27/40]
- Tallowmere (Nintendo Switch) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
- L.F.O. – Lost Future Omega (Nintendo Switch) – 6/6/6/6 [24/40]
Les jeux de combat s’en sortent bien, Dragon Ball FighterZ ayant un point de plus que le jeu Dissidia Final Fantasy NT…
Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/01/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1521
