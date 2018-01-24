profile
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
djfab
djfab
djfab > blog
God of War COLLECTOR : précos fnac + 15 € offerts


Le collector de God of War, ainsi que l'édition spéciale, sont désormais précommandables sur fnac.com qui est très généreux puisque 15 € ou 10 € sont offerts !

LIEN COLLECTOR - LIEN EDITION SPECIALE
steelbookpro - http://steelbookpro.fr/
    posted the 01/24/2018 at 02:16 PM by djfab
    comments (3)
    victornewman posted the 01/24/2018 at 02:32 PM
    Dans mes chiottes pour porté mon rouleau de PQ
    kevisiano posted the 01/24/2018 at 02:57 PM
    Mais le est à 70 quand même. Il va baisser j'espère
    kisukesan posted the 01/24/2018 at 04:22 PM
    Le jeu va surement baisser à 55€, avec 45€ de cc c'est l'offre la plus intéressante.
