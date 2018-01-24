accueil
profile
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
profile
djfab
djfab
God of War COLLECTOR : précos fnac + 15 € offerts
Le collector de
God of War
, ainsi que l'édition spéciale, sont désormais
précommandables sur fnac.com
qui est très généreux puisque
15 € ou 10 € sont offerts
!
LIEN COLLECTOR
-
LIEN EDITION SPECIALE
steelbookpro
-
http://steelbookpro.fr/
posted the 01/24/2018 at 02:16 PM by
djfab
victornewman
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 02:32 PM
Dans mes chiottes pour porté mon rouleau de PQ
kevisiano
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 02:57 PM
Mais le est à 70 quand même. Il va baisser j'espère
kisukesan
posted
the 01/24/2018 at 04:22 PM
Le jeu va surement baisser à 55€, avec 45€ de cc c'est l'offre la plus intéressante.
