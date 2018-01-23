accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
minbox
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
Vous voulez un RollerCoaster Tycoon sur Switch ?
Le jeu serait développé par Nvizzio Creations responsable de RollerCoaster Tycoon World sur PC.
Si le financement arrive à se faire, il sortira en 2018.
Aide au finandement
posted the 01/23/2018 at 08:44 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (3)
3
)
genraltow
posted
the 01/23/2018 at 09:03 PM
Avec 250$ minimum d'investissement de départ, je suis pas prêt de les aider.
J'allais le faire pourtant...
Ils se ferment à beaucoup de dons avec ce fonctionnement.
J'avais investi moins dans Project Cars (Pour WiiU en plus), et il me rapporte encore un peu d'argent de temps en temps aujourd'hui.
captaintoad974
posted
the 01/23/2018 at 09:13 PM
genraltow
investisseur US ONLY.
ellegarden
posted
the 01/23/2018 at 09:17 PM
Le jeu serait développé par Nvizzio Creations responsable de RollerCoaster Tycoon World
