Je viens de voir le direct d'IGN sur Shadow of Colossus et putain le jeu est magnifique
Hâte de recevoir mon exemplaire et de rejouer à cette pépite
[MAJ]
La liste des Trophées vient d'être dévoilée:
The Horned Boy trophy
Aquired All Trophies
Speed King trophy
Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set
Intrepid Mortal trophy
Max Out Wander’s Health and Stamina Bars
Speed Demon trophy
Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28 s
Grounded Scaler trophy
Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over
Resist the Wrist trophy
Defeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His Wristguard
Reach the Gate trophy
Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Fobidden Lands
Last Man Standing trophy
Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once
Bearer of the Curse trophy
Complete the Game on any Difficulty
Dormin’s Rage trophy
Use Dormin’s Breath Attack
Seeking Salvation trophy
Pray at All Shrines
Trick Rider trophy
Perform All Stunts with Agro
Fruit of the Garden trophy
Taste the Poisoned Fruit
Sword of Her Majesty trophy
Defeat any Colossus with Queen Sword
Paint the Target trophy
Use the Sword to Focus on a Vital Point
Fruit of the Land trophy
Eat a Piece of Fruit
Skilled Warrior trophy
Defeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump Stab
The Past that Defines Thee trophy
Defeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence Mode
Five-Lined Skink trophy
Collect a Silver Lizard Tail
Animals of the Land trophy
Interact with a Dove, Hawk, Fish and Turtle
Boon of the Nomad trophy
Find Barrel in Hidden Cave
Trick Arrow Skills trophy
Shoot a Lizard with a Special Arrow
Valley of the Wanderer trophy
Defeat the 1st Colossus
The Mammoth trophy
Defeat the 2nd Colossus
Wake the Knight trophy
Defeat the 3rd Colossus
Land of the Gravestones trophy
Defeat the 4th Colossus
Riding the Wind trophy
Defeat the 5th Colossus
Tomb of the Giant trophy
Defeat the 6th Colossus
Waves of Lightning trophy
Defeat the 7th Colossus
Scaler of the Colosseum trophy
Defeat the 8th Colossus
Lurker of the Cave trophy
Defeat the 9th Colossus
Mytery in the Sand trophy
Defeat the 10th Colossus
Guardian and the Pit trophy
Defeat the 11th Colossus
Thunder of the Lake trophy
Defeat the 12th Colossus
Signs amidst the Storm trophy
Defeat the 13th Colossus
Shield of the Colossus trophy
Defeat the 14th Colossus
Valley of the Fallen trophy
Defeat the 15th Colossus
Last of the Colossus trophy
Defeat the 16th Colossus
Vidéos en haute qualité pour comparer le mode 60 fs ou le mode 4k. Ça s'annonce magique!
D'après le mec de DF, c'est bien partie pour être le remake le plus impressionnant qu'il ait pu jouer.
https://twitter.com/dark1x/status/955784951013822465