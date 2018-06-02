profile
Shadow of the Colossus
28
Likes
Likers
name : Shadow of the Colossus
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : adventure
european release date : 02/06/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
340
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1557
visites since opening : 1441027
leblogdeshacka > blog
[MAJ] [Direct] Du gameplay pour Shadow of Colossus
Je viens de voir le direct d'IGN sur Shadow of Colossus et putain le jeu est magnifique



Hâte de recevoir mon exemplaire et de rejouer à cette pépite

[MAJ]

La liste des Trophées vient d'être dévoilée:

The Horned Boy trophy
Aquired All Trophies

Speed King trophy
Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set

Intrepid Mortal trophy
Max Out Wander’s Health and Stamina Bars

Speed Demon trophy
Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28 s

Grounded Scaler trophy
Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over

Resist the Wrist trophy
Defeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His Wristguard

Reach the Gate trophy
Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Fobidden Lands

Last Man Standing trophy
Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once

Bearer of the Curse trophy
Complete the Game on any Difficulty

Dormin’s Rage trophy
Use Dormin’s Breath Attack

Seeking Salvation trophy
Pray at All Shrines

Trick Rider trophy
Perform All Stunts with Agro

Fruit of the Garden trophy
Taste the Poisoned Fruit

Sword of Her Majesty trophy
Defeat any Colossus with Queen Sword

Paint the Target trophy
Use the Sword to Focus on a Vital Point

Fruit of the Land trophy
Eat a Piece of Fruit

Skilled Warrior trophy
Defeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump Stab

The Past that Defines Thee trophy
Defeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence Mode

Five-Lined Skink trophy
Collect a Silver Lizard Tail

Animals of the Land trophy
Interact with a Dove, Hawk, Fish and Turtle

Boon of the Nomad trophy
Find Barrel in Hidden Cave

Trick Arrow Skills trophy
Shoot a Lizard with a Special Arrow

Valley of the Wanderer trophy
Defeat the 1st Colossus

The Mammoth trophy
Defeat the 2nd Colossus

Wake the Knight trophy
Defeat the 3rd Colossus

Land of the Gravestones trophy
Defeat the 4th Colossus

Riding the Wind trophy
Defeat the 5th Colossus

Tomb of the Giant trophy
Defeat the 6th Colossus

Waves of Lightning trophy
Defeat the 7th Colossus

Scaler of the Colosseum trophy
Defeat the 8th Colossus

Lurker of the Cave trophy
Defeat the 9th Colossus

Mytery in the Sand trophy
Defeat the 10th Colossus

Guardian and the Pit trophy
Defeat the 11th Colossus

Thunder of the Lake trophy
Defeat the 12th Colossus

Signs amidst the Storm trophy
Defeat the 13th Colossus

Shield of the Colossus trophy
Defeat the 14th Colossus

Valley of the Fallen trophy
Defeat the 15th Colossus

Last of the Colossus trophy
Defeat the 16th Colossus
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/23/2018 at 07:40 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    galneryus posted the 01/23/2018 at 07:47 PM
    c'est beau et fluide en effet, impressionnant !
    akiru posted the 01/23/2018 at 07:52 PM
    Mouais. Image trop propre. Elle n'est pas du tout aussi travaillé que sur PS2. Après c'est très fluide et ça, ça fait plaisir !
    skratch posted the 01/23/2018 at 08:01 PM
    http://www.gamersyde.com/news_un_peu_de_shadow_of_the_colossus_-19811_fr.html />
    Vidéos en haute qualité pour comparer le mode 60 fs ou le mode 4k. Ça s'annonce magique!
    lightning posted the 01/23/2018 at 08:01 PM
    je crois que je vais commencer en mode 60fps sur Pro + nuit

    D'après le mec de DF, c'est bien partie pour être le remake le plus impressionnant qu'il ait pu jouer.
    https://twitter.com/dark1x/status/955784951013822465
    lightning posted the 01/23/2018 at 08:09 PM
    skratch
    biboys posted the 01/23/2018 at 08:13 PM
    Cette claque graphique dans la tronche
    onyjinnkenobi posted the 01/23/2018 at 08:50 PM
    Il avait fait son petit effet sur moi l'année passée lors du PGW 2017.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre