Je viens de voir le direct d'IGN sur Shadow of Colossus et putain le jeu est magnifiqueHâte de recevoir mon exemplaire et de rejouer à cette pépite[MAJ]La liste des Trophées vient d'être dévoilée:The Horned Boy trophyAquired All TrophiesSpeed King trophyObtain All Time Attack Items Together as One SetIntrepid Mortal trophyMax Out Wander’s Health and Stamina BarsSpeed Demon trophyComplete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28 sGrounded Scaler trophyDefeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back OverResist the Wrist trophyDefeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His WristguardReach the Gate trophyCross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Fobidden LandsLast Man Standing trophyComplete a Single Playthrough Without Dying OnceBearer of the Curse trophyComplete the Game on any DifficultyDormin’s Rage trophyUse Dormin’s Breath AttackSeeking Salvation trophyPray at All ShrinesTrick Rider trophyPerform All Stunts with AgroFruit of the Garden trophyTaste the Poisoned FruitSword of Her Majesty trophyDefeat any Colossus with Queen SwordPaint the Target trophyUse the Sword to Focus on a Vital PointFruit of the Land trophyEat a Piece of FruitSkilled Warrior trophyDefeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump StabThe Past that Defines Thee trophyDefeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence ModeFive-Lined Skink trophyCollect a Silver Lizard TailAnimals of the Land trophyInteract with a Dove, Hawk, Fish and TurtleBoon of the Nomad trophyFind Barrel in Hidden CaveTrick Arrow Skills trophyShoot a Lizard with a Special ArrowValley of the Wanderer trophyDefeat the 1st ColossusThe Mammoth trophyDefeat the 2nd ColossusWake the Knight trophyDefeat the 3rd ColossusLand of the Gravestones trophyDefeat the 4th ColossusRiding the Wind trophyDefeat the 5th ColossusTomb of the Giant trophyDefeat the 6th ColossusWaves of Lightning trophyDefeat the 7th ColossusScaler of the Colosseum trophyDefeat the 8th ColossusLurker of the Cave trophyDefeat the 9th ColossusMytery in the Sand trophyDefeat the 10th ColossusGuardian and the Pit trophyDefeat the 11th ColossusThunder of the Lake trophyDefeat the 12th ColossusSigns amidst the Storm trophyDefeat the 13th ColossusShield of the Colossus trophyDefeat the 14th ColossusValley of the Fallen trophyDefeat the 15th ColossusLast of the Colossus trophyDefeat the 16th Colossus