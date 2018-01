I mean, the projects were all in different places and shut down for different reasons. As far as I remember:



• Car Combat was a concept that Japan just didn’t care for, even though at its cancellation it had more gameplay than the other projects combined.



• Football was deemed unnecessary after the game’s launch would miss the football season and EA had the market cornered anyway.



• RavenBlade was never going to come together. It was a concept way too big for its britches.



We couldn’t exactly bring gun-toting cars and football players into Metroid, so there wasn’t much recycling assets, but we did get wonderful team members who brought their expertise to the game.



When the first major layoff happened and the Metroid team pretty much merged wholesale with the Car Combat team, development of the game really took off.



Then when Raven Blade was cancelled and we picked up some of the former Football and Raven Blade guys, we ended up with the most talented engineering team I’ve ever worked with.

The sad truth is that the secret of Retro’s success story was starting with ~120 talented people, laying off almost half of them, then laying off almost half of THEM.



This resulted in a team of top-notch people who REALLY had something to prove. There was a lot of emotional damage to unpack from that after Prime 1 shipped, and I applaud Nintendo for seeing that and making sure that the studio didn’t implode.

Retro Studios est surtout connu pour être un first party de Nintendo, et pour avoir travaillé sur les jeux de la trilogie Metroid Prime ou encore les deux Donkey Kong Country Return et Tropical Freeze.Aujourd'hui un ancien employé revient sur son expérience chez Retro Studios et on a notamment quelques précisions sur d'anciens projets d'avant que Nintendo ne rachète le studio.A propos de réutiliser les idées de "Car Combat" (leur projet le plus avancé d'après le développeur) dans les Metroid Prime :Un sacré recul sur le "succès d'estime" de Retro Studios : Grâce malheureusement à des licenciements dont l'équipe désormais réduite devait tout prouver de leur talent...Si vous voulez en savoir plus des détails sur les Metroid Prime, sur Samus Aran et notamment la vision de Nintendo sur le terme "Bounty Hunter", n'hésitez pas à voir les extraits sur Nintendo Everything