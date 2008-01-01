Voici quelques screens de la map.Survivant:Détective TappTueur: Pighead (Amanda)Pouvoirs:Forever devoted to her master’s cause, she punished the ungrateful and the guilty with slyness and murderous puzzles. The Pig can move stealthily, dash in ambush attacks and put deadly Reverse Bear Traps on Survivors’ heads.Use the Secondary Power interaction to assume a crouching position. While crouching:The Pig has no Terror Radius.Activate the attack interaction to dash and perform an ambush attack.Start the trial with 4 Reverse Bear Traps:Reverse Bear Traps are put on Dying Survivors.Reverse Bear Traps automatically sacrifice the survivor when they trigger.Reverse Bear Traps trigger automatically beyond the Exit Gates.Reverse Bear Traps trigger once their timers expire.Reverse Bear Traps timer start when a generator is completed.Survivors can free themselves from Reverse Bear Traps by searching Jigsaw Boxes found around the map to find the correct key.Perks:Hangman's Trick - Your ingenious modifications to Hooks prevent tampering and permanent damage. Hooks destroyed by sabotage or sacrifices repair automatically after 30 seconds. Gain a notification when someone starts sabotaging the Hooks.Surveillance - Unlocks potential in one's aura reading ablity. The last 1 regressing generator's auras are indicated in white to you for 16 seconds.Make Your Choice - When a Survivior rescues another from a hook at least 48 meters away from you, Make Your Choice triggers and applies the Exposed Status Effect on the rescuer for 60 seconds. Make Your Choice has a cooldown of 60 seconds.