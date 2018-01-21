profile
sora78
sora78 > blog
all
FERMEZ LA - Pourquoi "Les Derniers Jedi" est important
Divers



Petit bonus intéressant d'avant le rachat de la FOX par Disney :


MJ - FERMEZ LA
    posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:24 PM by sora78
    comments (9)
    dedad posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:28 PM
    Film de merde.
    diablass59 posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:29 PM
    Mise à part son humour j'aime bien ce qu'il fait
    grundbeld posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:29 PM
    Je supporte pas Mickael J machin. C'est viscéral =P
    octobar posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:30 PM
    vomi
    oni2uka posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:42 PM
    J ai hate de savoir qui sont les vrai parents de Rey.
    lordguyver posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:42 PM
    grundbeld Pareil.
    dokou posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:43 PM
    J'aime beaucoup ce Star Wars VIII :Le dernier Jedi...3 visionnages au cinéma et Bluray 4K précommandé
    shinz0 posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:44 PM
    J'aime bien ses vidéos

    Un peu trop d'humour mais globalement j'ai bien aimé le film
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:48 PM
    J'y vois la symbolique de la fin d'une génération des deux côtés de l'écran ca me conviens.
