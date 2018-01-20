Fujimi...Furoufushi...SUTANDO PAOWAA !!!
profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
33
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yamy
17
Likes
Likers
yamy
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 104
visites since opening : 114233
yamy > blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ Unboxing du Press Kit Collector



JeuxActu nous fait une unboxing du Press Kit Collector de Dragon Ball FighterZ

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/20/2018 at 09:33 PM by yamy
    comments (7)
    torotoro59 posted the 01/20/2018 at 11:03 PM
    Ça va tranquille Une version finale ou pré version sur un somple blu ray suffirai. Là ça fait un peu pot de vin sans compter que bien souvent certains les revendent a prix d'or ces "press kit"
    squall0280 posted the 01/20/2018 at 11:16 PM
    CE pot de vin en règle
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/20/2018 at 11:39 PM
    Gros graissage de pattes j'avoue
    gemini posted the 01/21/2018 at 02:25 AM
    Sauf que là le jeu est excellent de base donc ça ne change rien ;-)
    shin82 posted the 01/21/2018 at 03:48 AM
    Insupportable ...
    suzukube posted the 01/21/2018 at 04:20 AM
    shin82 Il est cool maxime !
    victornewman posted the 01/21/2018 at 08:43 AM
    Le press kit de merde ....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre