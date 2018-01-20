accueil
Fujimi...Furoufushi...SUTANDO PAOWAA !!!
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
yamy
Dragon Ball FighterZ Unboxing du Press Kit Collector
JeuxActu nous fait une unboxing du Press Kit Collector de Dragon Ball FighterZ
posted the 01/20/2018 at 09:33 PM by
yamy
yamy
comments (
7
)
7
)
torotoro59
posted
the 01/20/2018 at 11:03 PM
Ça va tranquille
Une version finale ou pré version sur un somple blu ray suffirai. Là ça fait un peu pot de vin sans compter que bien souvent certains les revendent a prix d'or ces "press kit"
squall0280
posted
the 01/20/2018 at 11:16 PM
CE pot de vin en règle
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/20/2018 at 11:39 PM
Gros graissage de pattes j'avoue
gemini
posted
the 01/21/2018 at 02:25 AM
Sauf que là le jeu est excellent de base donc ça ne change rien ;-)
shin82
posted
the 01/21/2018 at 03:48 AM
Insupportable ...
suzukube
posted
the 01/21/2018 at 04:20 AM
shin82
Il est cool maxime !
victornewman
posted
the 01/21/2018 at 08:43 AM
Le press kit de merde ....
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo