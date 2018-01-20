profile
foxstep
Gran Turismo Sport: Une grosse Maj à venir la semaine prochaine


    posted the 01/20/2018 at 05:46 PM by foxstep
    comments (8)
    kurosu posted the 01/20/2018 at 05:48 PM
    Enfin la Supra en Premuim
    dokou posted the 01/20/2018 at 05:55 PM
    Va vraiment falloir qu'elle soit énorme pour que je m'y remette
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 01/20/2018 at 05:58 PM
    Des nouveaux circuits et vite

    Le Mans
    Spa
    Laguna Seca

    Mon rêve serait le retour du cycle jour-nuit
    lightning posted the 01/20/2018 at 06:14 PM
    Supra
    onyjinnkenobi posted the 01/20/2018 at 06:21 PM
    GT Sport.
    L' appel du volant sur Ps4/Ps4 pro.
    balf posted the 01/20/2018 at 06:43 PM
    Ben dans le tweet, c'est dit que c'est juste une mise à jour normale, où la vois tu la grosse MAJ ?
    racsnk posted the 01/20/2018 at 07:16 PM
    balf Non mais laisse, il aime bien faire des titres putaclick en ce moment lui.
    foxstep posted the 01/20/2018 at 07:26 PM
    racsnk Rageuse.

    balf Certaines chose n'ont pas besoin d’être dite parfois haha
