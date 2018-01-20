profile
all
MHWorld béta: 15 min pour le nergigante trop peu?


les gars sont des brutes XD

sinon plus que quelques jours
    posted the 01/20/2018 at 02:40 AM by kalas28
    comments (6)
    ryonarushima971 posted the 01/20/2018 at 02:50 AM
    Vivement !!!
    birmou posted the 01/20/2018 at 07:30 AM
    Mais lool
    binou87 posted the 01/20/2018 at 07:38 AM
    Oh ptain
    joker54 posted the 01/20/2018 at 08:30 AM
    Y'a aussi des runs de mecs qui le font solo en moins de 4min, donc les 15min trop peu
    trungz posted the 01/20/2018 at 08:37 AM
    Tu peux faire tellement mal en artilleurs si tu gère bien.
    Mais là en one shot, chaud!
    kuroni posted the 01/20/2018 at 08:50 AM
    Je l ai battu au Fusarbalète Lourd aussi.
    Au corps à corps, c'est pas encore ça...
