profile
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
1
Like
Likers
name : The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Nippon Ichi Software
developer : Nippon Ichi Software
genre : action-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
163
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4115
visites since opening : 4764044
guiguif > blog
all
[PS4] Le J-RPG The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 se date en Europe
L'A-RPG The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 sortira le 30 mars vient d'annoncé NISA avec un collector exclusif a leur store.

On rappelle que le premier est sorti sur PS3 et PS4.



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/18/2018 at 08:11 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    kaiden posted the 01/18/2018 at 08:22 PM
    j'ai vraiment kiffé le premier
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre