[Leak] De nouveaux accessoires du NintendoLabo ont fuité
Tout ça en remake cartonné pour préserver la planète bien sûr !
posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:37 PM by
linkgar0u
aros
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 07:38 PM
jenicris
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 07:38 PM
ikki47
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 07:39 PM
Bien joué
gunstarred
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 07:41 PM
Si cela peux permettre de revoir les rails-shooter...
linkgar0u
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 07:43 PM
Nan mais sérieux, on en parle du côté écolo ? Je suis pas dans le délire de "préservez la planète sinon on va tous mourir" mais ça me choque un peu d'utiliser du carton pour des trucs aussi cons...
kpax69
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 07:48 PM
linkgar0u
soyez ecolo n'acheter pas ce truc trop cher pour ce que c'est
whookid
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 08:07 PM
J'ai gardé ma boite a Pizza dans le doute.
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 08:16 PM
ENORME
vfries
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 08:43 PM
C'est écolo maintenant le plastique ? Il se dégrade très bien dans la nature. C'est excellent pour les animaux. Le carton lui est le mal depuis le ndirect. N'achetez plus de jouets à vos enfants.
