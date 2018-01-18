profile
linkgar0u > blog
[Leak] De nouveaux accessoires du NintendoLabo ont fuité








Tout ça en remake cartonné pour préserver la planète bien sûr !
    posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:37 PM by linkgar0u
    comments (9)
    aros posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:38 PM
    jenicris posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:38 PM
    ikki47 posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:39 PM
    Bien joué
    gunstarred posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:41 PM
    Si cela peux permettre de revoir les rails-shooter...
    linkgar0u posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:43 PM
    Nan mais sérieux, on en parle du côté écolo ? Je suis pas dans le délire de "préservez la planète sinon on va tous mourir" mais ça me choque un peu d'utiliser du carton pour des trucs aussi cons...
    kpax69 posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:48 PM
    linkgar0u soyez ecolo n'acheter pas ce truc trop cher pour ce que c'est
    whookid posted the 01/18/2018 at 08:07 PM
    J'ai gardé ma boite a Pizza dans le doute.
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/18/2018 at 08:16 PM
    ENORME
    vfries posted the 01/18/2018 at 08:43 PM
    C'est écolo maintenant le plastique ? Il se dégrade très bien dans la nature. C'est excellent pour les animaux. Le carton lui est le mal depuis le ndirect. N'achetez plus de jouets à vos enfants.
