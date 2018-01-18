accueil
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Megalo Box, un nouvel anime de boxe au Japon
La serie s'inspire d'Ashita no Joe pour feter des 50 ans.
Prévu pour cet avril.
http://adala-news.fr/2018/01/lanime-megalo-box-en-promotion-video/
posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:05 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
6
)
kabuki
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:09 PM
visuelement
kinox31
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:13 PM
megaman
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:15 PM
cool! J'aime beaucoup ashita no joe, esperons que ca soit au niveau
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:16 PM
Si Hajime no ippo pouvait reprendre ce serait bien aussi.
e3ologue
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:51 PM
ça me plait bien
aleas
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 04:27 PM
yep. J'ai un pote franco japonais qui bosse dessus. (animateur)
Et evidemment un remake de Ashita no joe pour les 50 ans... Lourd. Lourd. Lourd.
Et evidemment un remake de Ashita no joe pour les 50 ans... Lourd. Lourd. Lourd.