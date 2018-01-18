profile
Megalo Box, un nouvel anime de boxe au Japon
La serie s'inspire d'Ashita no Joe pour feter des 50 ans.
Prévu pour cet avril.



http://adala-news.fr/2018/01/lanime-megalo-box-en-promotion-video/
    kabuki posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:09 PM
    visuelement
    kinox31 posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:13 PM
    megaman posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:15 PM
    cool! J'aime beaucoup ashita no joe, esperons que ca soit au niveau
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:16 PM
    Si Hajime no ippo pouvait reprendre ce serait bien aussi.
    e3ologue posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:51 PM
    ça me plait bien
    aleas posted the 01/18/2018 at 04:27 PM
    yep. J'ai un pote franco japonais qui bosse dessus. (animateur)

    Et evidemment un remake de Ashita no joe pour les 50 ans... Lourd. Lourd. Lourd.
