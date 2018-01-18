accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
45
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
kayama
,
sokarius
,
temporell
,
fullbuster
,
kensama
,
sephiroth07
,
elzekiell
,
square
,
minx
,
shido
,
ootaniisensei
,
rosewood
,
strifedcloud
,
yukilin
,
terminator
,
shanks
,
kysers
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
grayfoxx
,
battossai
,
e3payne
,
kenpokan
,
lastboss
,
amassous
,
gunotak
,
diablass59
,
neokiller
,
supatony
,
kabuki
,
loudiyi
,
impact974
,
testament
,
binou87
,
x1x2
,
arngrim
,
milo42
,
t800
,
eyrtz
,
escobar
,
link80
,
airman
,
carapuce
,
raph64
kalas28
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
657
visites since opening :
564913
kalas28
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
MHWorld: Sony nous sort une pub jap WTF
et son making of
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:27 PM by
kalas28
comments (
13
)
kpax69
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:35 PM
toujours aussi bon ce Takayuki Yamada
escobar
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:37 PM
e3ologue
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:40 PM
bien naze
linkald
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:45 PM
Les pubs japonaises seront à jamais les meilleures du monde !
killia
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:48 PM
Toujours aussi bon
Celle de Dragon Quest 11 m'avait bien fait rire aussi
galneryus
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:50 PM
ça donne envie d'acheter le jeu
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:52 PM
La pub est bien fun mais celle de la version Switch est +, comment dire, éclatante !
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKB0JUkksJg
testament
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:10 PM
hirogami
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:41 PM
excellent toujours aussi fifou ces jap a pas se prendre au sérieux
birmou
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 01:51 PM
Énorme
maki4vel
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 03:43 PM
Sympa la pub
ravyxxs
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 04:09 PM
Kevisiano
Hey ils m'ont convaincu faut l'acheter le jeu.
kevisiano
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 04:43 PM
ravyxxs
il a l'air cool en plus j'en ai jamais fait
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Toujours aussi bon
Celle de Dragon Quest 11 m'avait bien fait rire aussi
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKB0JUkksJg