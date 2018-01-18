profile
kalas28
all
MHWorld: Sony nous sort une pub jap WTF


et son making of

    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:27 PM by kalas28
    comments (13)
    kpax69 posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:35 PM
    toujours aussi bon ce Takayuki Yamada
    escobar posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:37 PM
    e3ologue posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:40 PM
    bien naze
    linkald posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:45 PM
    Les pubs japonaises seront à jamais les meilleures du monde !
    killia posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:48 PM


    Toujours aussi bon

    Celle de Dragon Quest 11 m'avait bien fait rire aussi
    galneryus posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:50 PM
    ça donne envie d'acheter le jeu
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:52 PM
    La pub est bien fun mais celle de la version Switch est +, comment dire, éclatante !

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKB0JUkksJg
    testament posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:10 PM
    hirogami posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:41 PM
    excellent toujours aussi fifou ces jap a pas se prendre au sérieux
    birmou posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:51 PM
    Énorme
    maki4vel posted the 01/18/2018 at 03:43 PM
    Sympa la pub
    ravyxxs posted the 01/18/2018 at 04:09 PM
    Kevisiano Hey ils m'ont convaincu faut l'acheter le jeu.
    kevisiano posted the 01/18/2018 at 04:43 PM
    ravyxxs il a l'air cool en plus j'en ai jamais fait
