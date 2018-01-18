profile
God Of War: Date de sortie Ultra proche?
Ça m'en a tout l'air en tout cas



PS: Oui il dit bien qu'il ne tient pas le jeu finale en main, mais je pense que c'est en même temps un signe pour dire que la date de sortie n'est plus trés loin!

    tags : god of war release date hint very soon?
    posted the 01/18/2018 at 06:39 AM by foxstep
    carapuce posted the 01/18/2018 at 06:40 AM
    J'ai hâte.
    kurosama posted the 01/18/2018 at 06:44 AM
    Preparons nous pour the baffe.
    rayzorx09 posted the 01/18/2018 at 06:49 AM
    L'attente est insoutenable !
    dedad posted the 01/18/2018 at 06:54 AM
    J'adore le travail fournie sur l'impact des coups.
    milk posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:01 AM
    My body is ready
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/18/2018 at 08:10 AM
    qu'attendent ils?
