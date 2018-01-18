accueil
God Of War: Date de sortie Ultra proche?
Ça m'en a tout l'air en tout cas
PS: Oui il dit bien qu'il ne tient pas le jeu finale en main, mais je pense que c'est en même temps un signe pour dire que la date de sortie n'est plus trés loin!
Foxstep
posted the 01/18/2018 at 06:39 AM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (6)
6
)
carapuce
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 06:40 AM
J'ai hâte.
kurosama
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 06:44 AM
Preparons nous pour the baffe.
rayzorx09
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 06:49 AM
L'attente est insoutenable !
dedad
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 06:54 AM
J'adore le travail fournie sur l'impact des coups.
milk
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 07:01 AM
My body is ready
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 08:10 AM
qu'attendent ils?
