Kaz Hirai à encore frappé






Leak Gameplay de Metal Gear Solid HD Collection sur Switch

    25
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:54 PM by diablo
    comments (52)
    birmou posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:55 PM
    shincloud posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:55 PM
    olimar59 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:56 PM
    gantzeur posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:56 PM
    ce tueur
    lz posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:56 PM
    ramses posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
    ce mec...
    lordguyver posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
    shao posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
    olimar59 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
    slooby
    kinox31 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
    sora78 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:58 PM
    C'est fou toute l'innovation
    ninja17 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:58 PM
    avec en prime la technologie en carton ....
    zabuza posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:58 PM
    kira93 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:59 PM
    ohhhhhhhhhhhhh
    tonius posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:00 PM
    Toujours au taquet, mais il a pas dit qu'il arrêtais ?
    ducknsexe posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:02 PM
    shao posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:02 PM
    C'est cool en tout cas, on s'marre bien ce soir.
    e3ologue posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:02 PM
    barberousse posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:02 PM
    C'est tellement ingénieux
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:03 PM
    Que dire a part
    aros posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:03 PM
    xenofamicom posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:06 PM
    Ce faux compte n'en rate pas une...
    guiguif posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:06 PM


    Nan mais Tendo ces gros voleur, aprés les bouts de plastiques appellés Amiibo, ils te sortent des bout de cartons

    tonius me semble qu'il avait dit aprés l'e3 2018
    archesstat posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:06 PM
    akinen posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:08 PM
    kali posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:08 PM
    Mais
    kuroni posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:10 PM
    diablass59 posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:10 PM
    diablo posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:10 PM
    cette Collector https://twitter.com/fraise_ama/status/846546754539479040
    shao posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:12 PM
    guiguif
    Après, je pense qu'il a quand même des logiciels vendu avec mais ouais, ça reste un prix très excessif pour ce que c'est.
    biboys posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:13 PM
    spilner posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:15 PM
    bennj posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:16 PM
    J'avoue il est toujours aussi bon
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:19 PM
    Trop bon
    leandro posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:46 PM
    Un Dieu !
    kinox31 posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:53 PM
    la vidéo bon dieu
    kadaj68800 posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:56 PM
    il avait pas annoncé qu'il fermait ce compte ?
    shigeryu posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:58 PM
    shao ça nous ai pas destiné surtout, mais voilà quoi ils ont cassé internet pour le meilleur et pour le pire vite d'autres annonces pour oublié tout ça...

    ça va pleuvoir du meme pendant un long moment en tout cas
    kabuki posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:58 PM
    Un genie
    warminos posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:02 AM
    OST de génie
    shao posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:02 AM
    shigeryu
    ça va pleuvoir du meme pendant un long moment en tout cas

    Ils l'ont bien chercher en même temps.
    shigeryu posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:05 AM
    shao sacré perche en effet, jamais je n'aurai pensé à une tel annonce
    killia posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:11 AM
    diablo Enorme
    rendan posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:13 AM
    Putain collectaur et article de qualitay
    draculax posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:36 AM
    rulian posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:39 AM
    Hahaha pas mal du tout là
    meaculparetour posted the 01/18/2018 at 03:46 AM
    ...
    shinz0 posted the 01/18/2018 at 05:34 AM
    milk posted the 01/18/2018 at 05:46 AM
    Le rat haha
    sussudio posted the 01/18/2018 at 05:46 AM
    Ca va faire un CARTON
    sauronsg posted the 01/18/2018 at 05:54 AM
    dooku posted the 01/18/2018 at 08:04 AM
    excellent
