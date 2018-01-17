accueil
diablo
diablo
> blog
Kaz Hirai à encore frappé
Leak Gameplay de Metal Gear Solid HD Collection sur Switch
tags :
25
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:54 PM by
diablo
comments (
52
)
birmou
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:55 PM
shincloud
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:55 PM
olimar59
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:56 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:56 PM
ce tueur
lz
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:56 PM
ramses
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
ce mec...
lordguyver
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
shao
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
olimar59
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
slooby
kinox31
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:57 PM
sora78
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:58 PM
C'est fou toute l'innovation
ninja17
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:58 PM
avec en prime la technologie en carton ....
zabuza
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:58 PM
kira93
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:59 PM
ohhhhhhhhhhhhh
tonius
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:00 PM
Toujours au taquet, mais il a pas dit qu'il arrêtais ?
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:02 PM
shao
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:02 PM
C'est cool en tout cas, on s'marre bien ce soir.
e3ologue
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:02 PM
barberousse
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:02 PM
C'est tellement
ingénieux
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:03 PM
Que dire a part
aros
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:03 PM
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:06 PM
Ce faux compte n'en rate pas une...
guiguif
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:06 PM
Nan mais Tendo ces gros voleur, aprés les bouts de plastiques appellés Amiibo, ils te sortent des bout de cartons
tonius
me semble qu'il avait dit aprés l'e3 2018
archesstat
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:06 PM
akinen
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:08 PM
kali
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:08 PM
Mais
kuroni
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:10 PM
diablass59
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:10 PM
diablo
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:10 PM
cette Collector
https://twitter.com/fraise_ama/status/846546754539479040
shao
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:12 PM
guiguif
Après, je pense qu'il a quand même des logiciels vendu avec mais ouais, ça reste un prix très excessif pour ce que c'est.
biboys
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:13 PM
spilner
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:15 PM
bennj
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:16 PM
J'avoue il est toujours aussi bon
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:19 PM
Trop bon
leandro
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:46 PM
Un Dieu !
kinox31
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:53 PM
la vidéo bon dieu
kadaj68800
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:56 PM
il avait pas annoncé qu'il fermait ce compte ?
shigeryu
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:58 PM
shao
ça nous ai pas destiné surtout, mais voilà quoi ils ont cassé internet pour le meilleur et pour le pire
vite d'autres annonces pour oublié tout ça...
ça va pleuvoir du meme pendant un long moment en tout cas
kabuki
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:58 PM
Un genie
warminos
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:02 AM
OST de génie
shao
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:02 AM
shigeryu
ça va pleuvoir du meme pendant un long moment en tout cas
Ils l'ont bien chercher en même temps.
shigeryu
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:05 AM
shao
sacré perche en effet, jamais je n'aurai pensé à une tel annonce
killia
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:11 AM
diablo
Enorme
rendan
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:13 AM
Putain collectaur et article de qualitay
draculax
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:36 AM
rulian
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 12:39 AM
Hahaha pas mal du tout là
meaculparetour
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 03:46 AM
...
shinz0
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 05:34 AM
milk
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 05:46 AM
Le rat haha
sussudio
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 05:46 AM
Ca va faire un CARTON
sauronsg
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 05:54 AM
dooku
posted
the 01/18/2018 at 08:04 AM
excellent
citer un membre
