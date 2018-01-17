« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Délire du soir : Je le sens venir...



Si ça c'est pas dans les cartons...



Avec les Joy-con détachable en plus
    posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:33 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    sonilka posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:34 PM
    Nan moi je sens venir la version Pokémon. Avec les 807 Pokémon à fabriquer en carton. Bonne chance
    administrateur posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:34 PM
    diablo mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
    diablo posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:35 PM
    mets ça stp c'était Patcher il y a quelques mois https://images-ext-2.discordapp.net/external/1ycPBdV2XPBh-1aK4hmbqQesO-drT5L585YNhWx2cO8/https/pbs.twimg.com/media/DTxnUhcUQAA4JdR.jpg?width=241&height=300
    sora78 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:43 PM
    Faut vraiment être un pigeon ou ne rien y connaitre pour acheter ça vu le prix... Dommage pour 45€ ça ça aurait été honnête mais ils refont le coup du 1, 2, Switch vendu 50 balles à la sortie...
    kuroni posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:43 PM
    diablo
    kira93 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:47 PM
    Pourquoi pas , après tout la créativité même cartonné reste de la créativité
    thomass2 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:51 PM
    réduire ca au cout du carton n'importe quoi..

    vous vous etes jamais plains d'acheter une galette de plastique a 60 balles pourtant...
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:52 PM
    thomass2 comme souvent, c'est pas une question de matière (ou d'objet), mais la façon dont c'est utilisé qui fait toute la différence.
    nakata posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:53 PM
    sonilka s'ils respectent la taille je sens que ça va être galère pour mettre en rayon ou vendre Onyx ou Léviator. New ou Pikachu ça ira.
    Magnéton fera péter un cable même les pro du montage Ikea, tandis que voltorbe et electrode seront aussi disponible au rayon boule de pétanque (ainsi que dans les boutiques X, mais ça c en pourparlé avec le service marketing )
    krusty79 posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:05 PM
    Il n'y a pas de Gyroscope dans la partie ecran de la switch donc très peu envisageable...sauf si on utilise une autre paire de Joycon
    chatbleu posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:48 PM
    diablo "Nintendo peut vendre un morceau de carton à ses fans"
    Apparemment cette déclaration de Pachter remonte à il y a 5 ans :
    source : "Les fans de Nintendo achèteraient n'importe quelle boîte avec écrit Nintendo dessus"
    barberousse posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:52 PM
    diablo Elle est magnifique celle là!
    suzukube posted the 01/18/2018 at 03:40 AM
    krusty79 Pas bête effectivement.
