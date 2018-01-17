Capcom
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Street Fighter V :
Voici les notes obtenues par cette version :
- IGN : 90/100
- Attack of the Fanboy : 90/100
- Hobby Consolas : 90/100
- CGMagazine : 90/100
Et voici sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
De bonnes notes pour le moment.
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira ce vendredi...
Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/street-fighter-v-arcade-edition
Rien que les VT2, ça change complètement certains matchups ...