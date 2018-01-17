Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Street Fighter V
name : Street Fighter V
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PC
link49
link49
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition Ps4 : Les notes tombent
Capcom


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Street Fighter V :



Voici les notes obtenues par cette version :

- IGN : 90/100
- Attack of the Fanboy : 90/100
- Hobby Consolas : 90/100
- CGMagazine : 90/100

Et voici sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :



De bonnes notes pour le moment.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira ce vendredi...

Source : http://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/street-fighter-v-arcade-edition
    posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:27 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    misterpixel posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:29 PM
    Ah ouais quand même, beau gap par rapport à sa version initiale.
    link49 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:34 PM
    Capcom aura pris son temps, mais ça valait le coup...
    spilner posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:40 PM
    Tuerie Comme prévu, le patron des jeux de baston
    kuroni posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:45 PM
    Le jeu tel qu'il aurait dû sortir il y a quelques années...
    olimar59 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:48 PM
    Bizarrement, ton article n'a pas beaucoup de succés ce soir
    kazeyo posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:24 PM
    c'est le meme jeu. ya juste un perso en + lol. sakura. le mode arcade, les cinematiques perso jmen branle
    ravyxxs posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:16 AM
    kazeyo le meme jeu ?? Looooooool ok ok.
    ravyxxs posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:19 AM
    kazeyo Entre les nouveaux coups ajoutés, combos, vtrigger, extra vaut le, mode en plus, season 1-2 pass inclut, carrément y a rien de nouveau.
    link49 posted the 01/18/2018 at 12:34 AM
    J'espère l'avoir en avance, mais c'est pas gagné...
    chaosad posted the 01/18/2018 at 01:08 AM
    Évidemment que c'est une tuerie mais c'est quand même enervant de payer de la FM pour les combats supp
    mercure7 posted the 01/18/2018 at 02:42 AM
    Le même jeu ? Allez vire moi cet avatar de Ken, et honte à toi !

    Rien que les VT2, ça change complètement certains matchups ...
    link49 posted the 01/18/2018 at 07:51 AM
    C'est mort je pense pour l'avoir aujourd’hui. Tant pis, j'irais le chercher demain...
