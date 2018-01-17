accueil
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
articles :
568
visites since opening :
723648
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
Je customise votre avatar aux couleurs de God Of War !
Exclusivités PS4
Bonsoir Gamekyo,
Est-ce que ça vous dit d'avoir temporairement une version GodOfWar-izer de votre avatar à l'occasion de la sortie du nouvel épisode tant attendu sur PS4 ?
Si oui vous êtes au bon endroit !
Des artistes sur Gamekyo ?
Personnellement je peux m'occuper d'une sélection d'avatars de certains membres si certains veulent
Juste quelques règles si vous êtes partant
:
*Si vous êtes partant, mettez le lien de votre avatar original dans votre commentaire.
*Notifiez l'une des personnes en charge de la GodOfWar-isation.
*Enjoy
J'en ai fait un pour moi et pour les membres suivants
: Walterwhite, Kaiden, Awamy02 et Totoro59
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Quelques exemples sur Reset Era
:
ResetEra
-
https://www.resetera.com/threads/lets-god-of-war-ify-our-avatars.16893/
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2018 at 05:53 PM by
sora78
comments (
15
)
lightning
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:24 PM
Je prends celui de SOTC
kaiden
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:33 PM
vasy mon pote
octobar
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:36 PM
les pro-M ils ont que Phil Spencer pour se customiser cette année
spawnini
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:38 PM
Pas touche à mon Jd
torotoro59
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:40 PM
Sora78
bonne idée ce lien ci ça ira?
https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/555265493955665923/hclYhOlT.jpeg
walterwhite
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:42 PM
Walter White en mode Kratos ça me tente
merci
sora78
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:43 PM
torotoro59
kaiden
walterwhite
Yes
eldren
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:45 PM
sora78
Ça me branche bien
http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/b84d57101953dde49f98b135c289ddb120180117184431.png
torotoro59
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:45 PM
sora78
merci
je pense que ça bien lui aller le look Kragoomtos
misterpixel
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:48 PM
Classe, par contre pas sûr que le mien aille bien avec ce thème.
kenshuiin
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 06:50 PM
Vas y fais toi plaisir
awamy02
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 07:07 PM
j'attends de voir ca
goldmen33
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 07:28 PM
Tu peux essayer avec le mien ça semble si évident!
sora78
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 07:33 PM
awamy02
torotoro59
walterwhite
kaiden
C'est fait pour vous 4
J'attaque
eldren
et
goldmen33
Puis je ferai
kenshuiin
octobar
et
misterpixel
eldren
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 07:35 PM
sora78
