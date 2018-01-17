profile
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
sora78
sora78
Je customise votre avatar aux couleurs de God Of War !
Exclusivités PS4
Bonsoir Gamekyo,

Est-ce que ça vous dit d'avoir temporairement une version GodOfWar-izer de votre avatar à l'occasion de la sortie du nouvel épisode tant attendu sur PS4 ?

Si oui vous êtes au bon endroit !

Des artistes sur Gamekyo ?
Personnellement je peux m'occuper d'une sélection d'avatars de certains membres si certains veulent

Juste quelques règles si vous êtes partant :

*Si vous êtes partant, mettez le lien de votre avatar original dans votre commentaire.
*Notifiez l'une des personnes en charge de la GodOfWar-isation.
*Enjoy




J'en ai fait un pour moi et pour les membres suivants : Walterwhite, Kaiden, Awamy02 et Totoro59





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Quelques exemples sur Reset Era :












ResetEra - https://www.resetera.com/threads/lets-god-of-war-ify-our-avatars.16893/
    posted the 01/17/2018 at 05:53 PM by sora78
    comments (15)
    lightning posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:24 PM
    Je prends celui de SOTC
    kaiden posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:33 PM
    vasy mon pote
    octobar posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:36 PM
    les pro-M ils ont que Phil Spencer pour se customiser cette année
    spawnini posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Pas touche à mon Jd
    torotoro59 posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Sora78 bonne idée ce lien ci ça ira?

    https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/555265493955665923/hclYhOlT.jpeg
    walterwhite posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:42 PM
    Walter White en mode Kratos ça me tente merci
    sora78 posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:43 PM
    torotoro59 kaiden walterwhite Yes
    eldren posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:45 PM
    sora78 Ça me branche bien http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/b84d57101953dde49f98b135c289ddb120180117184431.png
    torotoro59 posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:45 PM
    sora78 merci je pense que ça bien lui aller le look Kragoomtos
    misterpixel posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:48 PM
    Classe, par contre pas sûr que le mien aille bien avec ce thème.
    kenshuiin posted the 01/17/2018 at 06:50 PM
    Vas y fais toi plaisir
    awamy02 posted the 01/17/2018 at 07:07 PM
    j'attends de voir ca
    goldmen33 posted the 01/17/2018 at 07:28 PM
    Tu peux essayer avec le mien ça semble si évident!
    sora78 posted the 01/17/2018 at 07:33 PM
    awamy02 torotoro59 walterwhite kaiden C'est fait pour vous 4

    J'attaque eldren et goldmen33

    Puis je ferai kenshuiin octobar et misterpixel
    eldren posted the 01/17/2018 at 07:35 PM
    sora78
