negan
negan
> blog
XGP Les ajouts de Février
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Fable Anniversary (rétrocompatible)
Halo Wars 2
Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered
NBA 2K17
RiME
Riptide GP: Renegade
WWE 2K17
posted the 01/17/2018 at 04:48 PM by
negan
comments (
4
)
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 05:10 PM
XBOX GAME PASS
kenpokan
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 05:18 PM
Je me prends l'abbo pour RIME
vfries
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 05:36 PM
Besoin d'être gold ?
kenpokan
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 07:25 PM
C'est quand l'ajout des jeux ?
vfries
Non, faut être Gold juste pour le multijoueurs des jeux.
