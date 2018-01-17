profile
XGP Les ajouts de Février
Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
Fable Anniversary (rétrocompatible)
Halo Wars 2
Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey Remastered
NBA 2K17
RiME
Riptide GP: Renegade
WWE 2K17
    posted the 01/17/2018 at 04:48 PM by negan
    comments (4)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/17/2018 at 05:10 PM
    XBOX GAME PASS
    kenpokan posted the 01/17/2018 at 05:18 PM
    Je me prends l'abbo pour RIME
    vfries posted the 01/17/2018 at 05:36 PM
    Besoin d'être gold ?
    kenpokan posted the 01/17/2018 at 07:25 PM
    C'est quand l'ajout des jeux ?

    vfries Non, faut être Gold juste pour le multijoueurs des jeux.
