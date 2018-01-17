1] FIFA 18 [+ 1,5 million]
2] Call of Duty : WWII [+ 600 000]
3] Grant Theft Auto V
4] The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild [+ 300 000]
5] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [+ 200 000]
6] Assassin's Creed Origins [+ 200 000]
7] Super Mario Odyssey [+ 200 000]
8] Horizon Zero Dawn [+ 200 000]
9] Ghost Recon Wildlands [+ 200 000]
10] Resident Evil 7 [+ 200 000]
11] FIFA 17 [+ 200 000]
12] Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy [+ 200 000]
13] Need for Speed Payback [+ 200 000]
14] Star Wars Battlefront II [+ 200 000]
15] Destiny 2 [+ 200 000]
16] Uncharted : The Lost Legacy [+ 200 000]
17] Les Sims 4 [+ 200 000]
18] Battlefield 1 [+ 200 000]
19] Minecraft [+ 200 000]
20] Mass Effect Andromeda [+ 200 000]
Ce classement en volume basé sur les estimations de GfK ne tient compte que des ventes en boîtes.
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/voici-ce-qu-ont-achete-les-joueurs-allemands-en-2017-3050801615.html
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1] FIFA 18
2] Call of Duty WWII
3] Grand Theft Auto V
4] Assassin's Creed Origins
5] Star Wars Battlefront II
6] Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
7] Destiny 2
8] Gran Turismo Sport
9] Ghost Recon Wildlands
10] Horizon Zero Dawn
11] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
12] Super Mario Odyssey
13] Forza Horizon 3
14] The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
15] Call of Duty : Infinite Warfare
16] LEGO Worlds
17] FIFA 17
18] Resident Evil 7
19] Fallout 4
20] Forza Motorsport 7
21] Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
22] WWE 2K18
23] Rocket League
24] La Terre du Milieu : L'Ombre de la Guerre
25] Mass Effect Andromeda
26] Rainbow Six Siege
27] Minecraft : Xbox Edition
28] Doom
29] Overwatch
30] For Honor
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/gfk-devoile-les-100-jeux-les-plus-vendus-au-royaume-uni-en-2017-3050801541.html
