gantzeur
gantzeur
gantzeur > blog
Et dans Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 : Jiren et C17 DBS
Pendant ce temps , dans un autre jeu sortie en 2016 :

    posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:40 PM by gantzeur
    comments (9)
    birmou posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:42 PM
    Ça va finir avec un 3eme season pass cette histoire ...
    xenofamicom posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:45 PM
    Je rêve ou il y a c18 en mode dead or alive en bas à gauche?

    Sinon, c'est aussi sur switch Jiren et C17?
    biboys posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:47 PM
    Vivement jiren dans db fighter
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:48 PM
    La transformation ssjblue pour l'avatar enfin j'espére que le ssjgod seras dispo aussi
    xenofamicom posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:59 PM
    biboys : Perso, je suis pas pressé de le voir arrivé! Un alien dans un costume de super heros, ça donne pas envie (mais bon, si ils ont mis Hit, ils mettront Jiren je suppose!)
    hyoga57 posted the 01/17/2018 at 01:01 PM
    xenofamicom Oui, aucun DLC de Xenoverse 2 n'est exclusif à telle ou telle plate-forme...
    xenofamicom posted the 01/17/2018 at 01:09 PM
    hyoga57 : Merci pour la réponse
    sokan posted the 01/17/2018 at 01:20 PM
    Cool on peut méditer en plein combat avec Jiren. Il est tellement fort qu'il agit un tour sur 2 comme un certains Pokemon Il a de sacrés nibards en tout cas cet alien !
    biboys posted the 01/17/2018 at 04:38 PM
    xenofamicom perso je le trouve charismatique, badass, overcheate, c'est ça qu'on aime.
