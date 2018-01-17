accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
130
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
ellie
,
minbox
,
minx
,
magickid
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
lambo
,
fullbuster
,
giusnake
,
milo42
,
momotaros
,
battossai
,
comptebannis2
,
archesstat
,
arngrim
,
aiolia081
,
kurosama
,
ropstar
,
guiguif
,
anakaris
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
linkiorra
,
e3payne
,
asus
,
vonkuru
,
tvirus
,
sephiroth07
,
akd
,
eduardos
,
drakeramore
,
vlexx
,
smartcrush
,
hyoga57
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
ootaniisensei
,
trez
,
arrrghl
,
sebalt
,
jf17
,
raeglin
,
cuthbert
,
kyogamer
,
raioh
,
lowckon
,
jojoplay4
,
musicforlife
,
evilboss
,
bladagun
,
leblogdeshacka
,
dedrial
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
hurri
,
liquidus00
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jorostar
,
roxas33
,
foxstep
,
binou87
,
blx
,
kisukesan
,
eldren
,
plistter
,
wilhelm
,
svr
,
kabuki
,
link80
,
mrchocolatine
,
gizmo2142
,
astralbouille
,
odv78
,
choupiloutre
,
xslayx
,
leonr4
,
docteurdeggman
,
hado78
,
teel
,
fortep
,
l83
,
heracles
,
sensei
,
lordguyver
,
asakim
,
gunotak
,
iglooo
,
mad1
,
gat
,
shiroyashagin
,
netero
,
kenpokan
,
sora78
,
carapuce
,
chatbleu
,
jwolf
,
segata
,
kevisiano
,
ninja17
,
terminator
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
trungz
,
terranova
,
serialgamer7
,
sonilka
,
wanda
,
musm
,
jozen15
,
shindo
,
shiranui
,
yamy
,
barberousse
,
ldogamer76
,
marchand2sable
,
spilner
,
wadewilson
,
gaunt
,
jeanouillz
,
chaosad
,
arquion
,
torotoro59
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
linkstar
,
terikku
,
racsnk
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1324
visites since opening :
1290589
gantzeur
> blog
Et dans Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 : Jiren et C17 DBS
Pendant ce temps , dans un autre jeu sortie en 2016 :
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:40 PM by
gantzeur
comments (
9
)
birmou
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:42 PM
Ça va finir avec un 3eme season pass cette histoire ...
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:45 PM
Je rêve ou il y a c18 en mode dead or alive en bas à gauche?
Sinon, c'est aussi sur switch Jiren et C17?
biboys
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:47 PM
Vivement jiren dans db fighter
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:48 PM
La
transformation ssjblue
pour l'avatar enfin j'espére que le ssjgod seras dispo aussi
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:59 PM
biboys
: Perso, je suis pas pressé de le voir arrivé! Un alien dans un costume de super heros, ça donne pas envie (mais bon, si ils ont mis Hit, ils mettront Jiren je suppose!)
hyoga57
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 01:01 PM
xenofamicom
Oui, aucun DLC de Xenoverse 2 n'est exclusif à telle ou telle plate-forme...
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 01:09 PM
hyoga57
: Merci pour la réponse
sokan
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 01:20 PM
Cool on peut méditer en plein combat avec Jiren. Il est tellement fort qu'il agit un tour sur 2 comme un certains Pokemon
Il a de sacrés nibards en tout cas cet alien !
biboys
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 04:38 PM
xenofamicom
perso je le trouve charismatique, badass, overcheate, c'est ça qu'on aime.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Sinon, c'est aussi sur switch Jiren et C17?