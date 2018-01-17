accueil
yamy
yamy
> blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ compilation de Dramatic finish
Voici une compilation des Dramatic finish :
Des scènes spéciaux qui se déclenche avec certains personnages et stage quand en commence ou quand on achève un combat
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:13 PM by
yamy
comments (
7
)
eldren
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:15 PM
Sublime
shido
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:17 PM
je regarde pas , je me réserve ça quand j'aurai le jeu
shinz0
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:18 PM
Trunks
artornass
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:19 PM
ArcSys
Ce finish de Trunks
nady
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:36 PM
Idem que Shido.
C'est pas l'avis qui manque pourtant... !
shin82
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:49 PM
C est stylé
evilchris
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 01:06 PM
sympa la censure avec gohan et cell
