Dragon Ball FighterZ
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - Xbox One
yamy
yamy
yamy > blog
Dragon Ball FighterZ compilation de Dramatic finish



Voici une compilation des Dramatic finish :
Des scènes spéciaux qui se déclenche avec certains personnages et stage quand en commence ou quand on achève un combat

    posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:13 PM by yamy
    comments (7)
    eldren posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:15 PM
    Sublime
    shido posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:17 PM
    je regarde pas , je me réserve ça quand j'aurai le jeu
    shinz0 posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:18 PM
    Trunks
    artornass posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:19 PM
    ArcSys
    Ce finish de Trunks
    nady posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:36 PM
    Idem que Shido.
    C'est pas l'avis qui manque pourtant... !
    shin82 posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:49 PM
    C est stylé
    evilchris posted the 01/17/2018 at 01:06 PM
    sympa la censure avec gohan et cell
