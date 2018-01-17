profile
Découverte Berserk
J’ai découvert que Miura a fait un prototype du manga Berserk pendant qu’il était à l’université en 1988.
Voici le lien du chapitre prototype

A vous de lire.

http://www.mangaeden.com/en/en-manga/berserk/0/1
    posted the 01/17/2018 at 08:35 AM by asakk
    comments (9)
    dooku posted the 01/17/2018 at 09:02 AM
    merci
    bustadu95 posted the 01/17/2018 at 09:11 AM
    j'ai kiffé
    mad1 posted the 01/17/2018 at 09:48 AM
    Aujourd'hui je revois le 39, je suis tout excité.
    terminagore posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:06 AM
    Je connaissais pas du tout ce proto, merci pour la découverte
    mad1 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:14 AM
    terminagore Il est dans le tome 14.
    asakk posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:31 AM
    terminagore pareil je l'ai su qu'aujourd'hui haha
    mad1 je savais pas, vu que je lis que les scan
    cladstrife59 posted the 01/17/2018 at 10:50 AM
    mad1 J'allais le dire ^^.
    kadaj68800 posted the 01/17/2018 at 11:46 AM
    terminagore posted the 01/17/2018 at 12:03 PM
    mad1

    OK.
