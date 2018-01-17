accueil
Découverte Berserk
J’ai découvert que Miura a fait un prototype du manga Berserk pendant qu’il était à l’université en 1988.
Voici le lien du chapitre prototype
A vous de lire.
http://www.mangaeden.com/en/en-manga/berserk/0/1
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2018 at 08:35 AM by
asakk
comments (
9
)
dooku
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 09:02 AM
merci
bustadu95
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 09:11 AM
j'ai kiffé
mad1
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 09:48 AM
Aujourd'hui je revois le 39, je suis tout excité.
terminagore
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:06 AM
Je connaissais pas du tout ce proto, merci pour la découverte
mad1
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:14 AM
terminagore
Il est dans le tome 14.
asakk
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:31 AM
terminagore
pareil je l'ai su qu'aujourd'hui haha
mad1
je savais pas, vu que je lis que les scan
cladstrife59
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 10:50 AM
mad1
J'allais le dire ^^.
kadaj68800
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 11:46 AM
terminagore
posted
the 01/17/2018 at 12:03 PM
mad1
OK.
