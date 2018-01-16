« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PC/PS4/XONE] Q.U.B.E 2 / Trailer


Développeur : Toxic Games
Genre : Portal-Like
Date de sortie : 2018
Moteur : Unreal Engine 4

-11 chapitres
-80 niveaux.


Site du jeu
    posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:34 PM by nicolasgourry
    linkart posted the 01/16/2018 at 07:35 PM
    Le 1 était vraiment très sympa, ce sera avec plaisir !
