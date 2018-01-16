accueil
tuni
tuni
> blog
Xbox BC : 3 Nouveaux titres
Après un mois de congé, l'équipe BC est de retour sur Xbox One avec :
Sniper Elite V2
Far Cry 2
Driver San Francisco
posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:00 PM
tuni
comments (
7
)
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 06:07 PM
Je récupére 2 jeux cool.
shincloud
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 06:10 PM
Far Cry 2 le pire jeu que j'ai fait la gen précédente
escobar
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 06:28 PM
Cool pour driver par contre far cry 2...
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 07:01 PM
shincloud
far cry 2 le jeu qui me faisait rêver mais que j ai jamais pu faire tellement c était n importe quoi. Armes qui s enrayée et maladie a gogo. Quelle merde pour un jeu si beau
shincloud
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 07:06 PM
draculax
Complètement le jeu sur le papier faisait rêver, mais comme tu dis l'arme qui s'enraye toute les secondes, les gars qui te chasse en voiture sans arrêt, bref plein de soucis qui rend le jeu insupportable
monz666
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 07:24 PM
Des nouvelles de la retro Xbox ? Parceque il y'a toujours que 5 jeux je crois ? Je veux kung fu chaos et farenheit !!!
dooku
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 07:51 PM
Vanquish toujours pas ?
