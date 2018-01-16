CN Play
profile
Jeux Vidéo
233
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
tuni
83
Likes
Likers
tuni
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 629
visites since opening : 461340
tuni > blog
Xbox BC : 3 Nouveaux titres
Après un mois de congé, l'équipe BC est de retour sur Xbox One avec :

Sniper Elite V2
Far Cry 2
Driver San Francisco
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:00 PM by tuni
    comments (7)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:07 PM
    Je récupére 2 jeux cool.
    shincloud posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Far Cry 2 le pire jeu que j'ai fait la gen précédente
    escobar posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:28 PM
    Cool pour driver par contre far cry 2...
    draculax posted the 01/16/2018 at 07:01 PM
    shincloud far cry 2 le jeu qui me faisait rêver mais que j ai jamais pu faire tellement c était n importe quoi. Armes qui s enrayée et maladie a gogo. Quelle merde pour un jeu si beau
    shincloud posted the 01/16/2018 at 07:06 PM
    draculax Complètement le jeu sur le papier faisait rêver, mais comme tu dis l'arme qui s'enraye toute les secondes, les gars qui te chasse en voiture sans arrêt, bref plein de soucis qui rend le jeu insupportable
    monz666 posted the 01/16/2018 at 07:24 PM
    Des nouvelles de la retro Xbox ? Parceque il y'a toujours que 5 jeux je crois ? Je veux kung fu chaos et farenheit !!!
    dooku posted the 01/16/2018 at 07:51 PM
    Vanquish toujours pas ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre