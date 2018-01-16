accueil
kayama
,
ellie
,
anakaris
,
kenshuiin
,
spilner
,
tawara
,
plistter
,
iiii
,
slyder
,
barrywhite
,
noctis
,
kyojoueur
,
hyoga57
,
minbox
,
astralbouille
,
aiolia081
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
23h59
,
cuthbert
,
asakim
,
nmariodk
,
eldren
,
eldrick
,
jaune
,
leblogdeshacka
,
nekonoctis
,
fullbuster
,
ninjak
,
galneryus
,
jorostar
,
furtifdor
,
tvirus
,
kisukesan
,
escobar
,
e3payne
,
battossai
,
hado78
,
mickurt
,
lordguyver
,
ulmeyda
,
arngrim
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
aros
,
squall04
,
v405
,
alexkidd
,
spawnini
,
vonkuru
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
driver
,
fortep
,
trungz
,
kyogamer
,
nduvel
,
ryohazuki
,
davidhm
,
sensei
,
thieum
,
stardustx
,
linuxclan
,
kira93
,
chester
,
donkeykong06
,
lez93
,
link49
,
kenpokan
,
uta
,
rockin
,
kevisiano
,
gunotak
,
torotoro59
,
raph64
3 nouvelles images pour Shenmue III
D'autres screenshots + informations sur le gameplay seront diffusées au MAGIC Monaco 2018(24 février)
https://www.resetera.com/threads/magic-monaco-2018-24-feb-new-screenshots-gameplay-for-shenmue-3-live-demo-of-vampyr.16808/
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:20 PM by
beppop
comments (
29
)
kabuki
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:21 PM
sora78
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:22 PM
Ahhhhhhhhhhhh enfin de beaux visages
svr
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:22 PM
Pauvre série qui restera dans l'oubli malgré ce 3ème épisode.
foxstep
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:22 PM
Claque.
rkm18
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:25 PM
Les décors sont classes mais les persos horribles.
kabuki
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:25 PM
sora78
Ryo la geule me va tres bien là
yais9999
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:26 PM
Si c'est ça dans le rendu final je valide !
shenhua
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:27 PM
C'est très beau et puis ils ont des expressions faciales vous avez vu les haters ?
gauffreman
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:30 PM
sora78
Effectivement les visages semblent enfin ressembler à quelque chose.
korou
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:31 PM
Bah oui je comprend pas le commentaire plus haut. Les visages sont plus que correct la.
mazeofgalious
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:32 PM
Mais c'est Elsa et Glenn Medeiros sur la troisième photo
shincloud
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:33 PM
Ah la tête de Ryo est bien mieux
melkaba
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:34 PM
Très bien tout ça .
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:35 PM
Somptueux
negan
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:36 PM
Très banal.
yais9999
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:36 PM
mazeofgalious
année 80 power^^
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jElpErva5WY
raph64
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:39 PM
Qui se rappellent des animations faciaux genre poupées de cire
Non sérieux ça ressemble enfin à quelque chose de concret
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:39 PM
Plutôt sympa les visages
mithrandir
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:45 PM
Ah ça fait plaisir à voir, la 2ème image est sublime ! Par contre je trouve la tête de Ryo un poil petite par rapport au reste du corps, j'ai eu cette impression direct et j'arrive pas à m'en défaire
kali
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:51 PM
Problèmes de proportions tête corps quand même lol
mad1
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:53 PM
Encore une drama pour rien dans le monde des joueurs.
medoo
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:54 PM
Magnifique !!
Le visage de Ryo est réussi !
vfries
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:54 PM
Il y a du mieux
netero
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:55 PM
Joli photoshop
kenpokan
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 05:57 PM
Exellent
mireille
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 06:07 PM
C'est moi ou Ryo m'a l'air un peu "maniéré"?
draculax
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 06:34 PM
Magnifique
kyojoueur
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 06:51 PM
Ryo est devenu gay en passant de la Dreamcast à la Ps4 ? C est quoi cette tête ?
mithrandir
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 07:20 PM
C'est vrai qu'il fait limite androgyne, sûrement un hommage à Tokyo Hotel
