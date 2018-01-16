profile
3 nouvelles images pour Shenmue III
D'autres screenshots + informations sur le gameplay seront diffusées au MAGIC Monaco 2018(24 février)





https://www.resetera.com/threads/magic-monaco-2018-24-feb-new-screenshots-gameplay-for-shenmue-3-live-demo-of-vampyr.16808/
    posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:20 PM by beppop
    comments (29)
    kabuki posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:21 PM
    sora78 posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:22 PM
    Ahhhhhhhhhhhh enfin de beaux visages
    svr posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:22 PM
    Pauvre série qui restera dans l'oubli malgré ce 3ème épisode.
    foxstep posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:22 PM
    Claque.
    rkm18 posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:25 PM
    Les décors sont classes mais les persos horribles.
    kabuki posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:25 PM
    sora78 Ryo la geule me va tres bien là
    yais9999 posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:26 PM
    Si c'est ça dans le rendu final je valide !
    shenhua posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:27 PM
    C'est très beau et puis ils ont des expressions faciales vous avez vu les haters ?
    gauffreman posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:30 PM
    sora78 Effectivement les visages semblent enfin ressembler à quelque chose.
    korou posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:31 PM
    Bah oui je comprend pas le commentaire plus haut. Les visages sont plus que correct la.
    mazeofgalious posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:32 PM
    Mais c'est Elsa et Glenn Medeiros sur la troisième photo
    shincloud posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:33 PM
    Ah la tête de Ryo est bien mieux
    melkaba posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:34 PM
    Très bien tout ça .
    ryohazuki posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:35 PM
    Somptueux
    negan posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:36 PM
    Très banal.
    yais9999 posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:36 PM
    mazeofgalious

    année 80 power^^

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jElpErva5WY
    raph64 posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:39 PM
    Qui se rappellent des animations faciaux genre poupées de cire

    Non sérieux ça ressemble enfin à quelque chose de concret
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:39 PM
    Plutôt sympa les visages
    mithrandir posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:45 PM
    Ah ça fait plaisir à voir, la 2ème image est sublime ! Par contre je trouve la tête de Ryo un poil petite par rapport au reste du corps, j'ai eu cette impression direct et j'arrive pas à m'en défaire
    kali posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:51 PM
    Problèmes de proportions tête corps quand même lol
    mad1 posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:53 PM
    Encore une drama pour rien dans le monde des joueurs.
    medoo posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Magnifique !!

    Le visage de Ryo est réussi !
    vfries posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Il y a du mieux
    netero posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:55 PM
    Joli photoshop
    kenpokan posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:57 PM
    Exellent
    mireille posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:07 PM
    C'est moi ou Ryo m'a l'air un peu "maniéré"?
    draculax posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:34 PM
    Magnifique
    kyojoueur posted the 01/16/2018 at 06:51 PM
    Ryo est devenu gay en passant de la Dreamcast à la Ps4 ? C est quoi cette tête ?
    mithrandir posted the 01/16/2018 at 07:20 PM
    C'est vrai qu'il fait limite androgyne, sûrement un hommage à Tokyo Hotel
