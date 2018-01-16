« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Masters of Anima / Trailer


Éditeur : Focus Home Interactive
Développeur : Passtech Games
Date de sortie : Printemps 2018


Site du jeu
    posted the 01/16/2018 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    arquion posted the 01/16/2018 at 01:11 PM
    dans le même genre que Overlord finalement, non ?
    guiguif posted the 01/16/2018 at 01:25 PM
    rbz va falloir changer le titre de ton jeu, ya trop de Anima
    maxleresistant posted the 01/16/2018 at 01:38 PM
    guiguif je propose un titre avec legend, ou dark, ou war
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/16/2018 at 05:55 PM
    C' est quoi ce machin ?
