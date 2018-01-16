accueil
Assassin's Creed Origins : le DLC à fuité sur le store Xbox ?
Annoncé pour le 23 janvier si l'on en croit la fiche du jeu sur le store, le DLC est pourtant bien accessible dès maintenant et voici d'ailleurs le début de cette nouvelle aventure !
posted the 01/16/2018 at 12:35 PM by
linkgar0u
comments (
7
)
osiris
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 12:48 PM
Oh mais non je ne regarderais pas
victornewman
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 12:50 PM
Gratuit ?
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 01:00 PM
Je suis sur qu' ils l' ont fait exprès ..... ou alors c' est un coup du traitre dans Jurassic Park .
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 01:09 PM
Ben si on regarde les trophee en ce moment, ceux du dlc sont deja apparu
skuldleif
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 01:10 PM
linkgar0u
tes sur one s ou X?
linkgar0u
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 03:49 PM
skuldleif
one s pk ?
idd
posted
the 01/16/2018 at 04:42 PM
effectivement j'ai vu passer une maj de 3GB ce matin
