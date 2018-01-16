profile
Assassin's Creed Origins : le DLC à fuité sur le store Xbox ?
Annoncé pour le 23 janvier si l'on en croit la fiche du jeu sur le store, le DLC est pourtant bien accessible dès maintenant et voici d'ailleurs le début de cette nouvelle aventure !

    posted the 01/16/2018 at 12:35 PM by linkgar0u
    osiris posted the 01/16/2018 at 12:48 PM
    Oh mais non je ne regarderais pas
    victornewman posted the 01/16/2018 at 12:50 PM
    Gratuit ?
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/16/2018 at 01:00 PM
    Je suis sur qu' ils l' ont fait exprès ..... ou alors c' est un coup du traitre dans Jurassic Park .
    fan2jeux posted the 01/16/2018 at 01:09 PM
    Ben si on regarde les trophee en ce moment, ceux du dlc sont deja apparu
    skuldleif posted the 01/16/2018 at 01:10 PM
    linkgar0u tes sur one s ou X?
    linkgar0u posted the 01/16/2018 at 03:49 PM
    skuldleif one s pk ?
    idd posted the 01/16/2018 at 04:42 PM
    effectivement j'ai vu passer une maj de 3GB ce matin
