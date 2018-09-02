accueil
Dragon Quest Builders : Comparatif Ps4/Nintendo Switch
Dragon Quest
Voici une Information autour du jeu Dragon Quest Builders :
Un comparatif entre les deux version est disponible ici :
Pour rappel, la version Nintendo Switch sortira le 09 février 2018...
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/dragon-quest-builders-switch-vs-ps4-video-comparison/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/15/2018 at 07:07 PM by
link49
comments (
21
)
zephon
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:11 PM
la différence saute pas aux yeux puis quand tu as le jeu en mains tu te rend pas compte qu'il est moins nette que sur ps4
mad1
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:11 PM
Pour ceux qui ont la version vita et qui vont commenté ce post, elle vaut le coup?
link49
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:12 PM
Je vais garder ma version Ps4 personnellement...
yukilin
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:16 PM
Au vu du style graphique du jeu, j'ai envie de dire heureusement que la version switch est très proche de la version ps4 si ce n'est un très léger flou. Mais selon moi, corrigez moi si je me trompe, c'est plus un jeu adapté à un format portable non?
Ceci dit, chacun y jouera sur le support qui lui convient.
nyseko
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:16 PM
Pas de comparatif PS Vita/Switch ?
administrateur
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:19 PM
19 euros sur ps4 dans les micromania pour ce que ça intéresse. Sinon préco la moins chère de la version switch sur fnac ou amazon pour 37 euros je crois.
misterpixel
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:20 PM
nyseko
Je vois pas l’interet de comparer un jeu avec une machine de 2011 et qui plus est et morte. Par curiosité pourquoi pas après.
renton
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:23 PM
link49
Je télécharge justement la démo, je verais bien si j'annule ou pas ma préco. Mais sur une console portable, je pense que ça va être bien ^^
nyseko
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:25 PM
misterpixel
Personnellement je vois complètement l'intérêt de comparer une version portable avec une version portable.
donkusei
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:25 PM
C'est déjà préco, évidemment.
guiguif
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:26 PM
nyseko
Moi j'attends la comparo PS3/Switch voir si une machine de 2006 fait aussi bien qu'une machine de 2017
adolfalcom
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:27 PM
La version switch est vraiment laide à coté.
misterpixel
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:30 PM
guiguif
hyoga57
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:31 PM
guiguif
Et je peux te confirmer que la version Switch n'est pas plus jolie que sur PS3 (je l'ai d'ailleurs sur PS3). J'imagine que seule la framerate est au-dessus...
link49
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:32 PM
Renton
Je préfère investir dans le Collector de Bayonetta 2 le mois prochain sur Switch...
nyseko
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:33 PM
guiguif
Oubli pas de demander le comparo sur la consommation électrique, le dégagement calorifique et le poids de la console avec, histoire de bien être sûr de mettre les serviettes dans la case serviettes.
donkusei
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:33 PM
Ah, la team des degs est là. Jamais long à rappliquer.
gunstarred
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:37 PM
J'ai bien aimé la démo, je pense je vais me laisser tenter.
guiguif
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:39 PM
nyseko
Bah quoi tu vois pas l'interet de comparer une version salon avec une version salon ?
nyseko
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:39 PM
misterpixel
Par ailleurs je t'interdit de dire que la PS Vita est morte. Pour certain elle vit encore et vivra éternellement dans leur cœur.
renton
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:39 PM
link49
Ah ok, moi je le prends pas, c'est pour ça ^^
Ceci dit, chacun y jouera sur le support qui lui convient.