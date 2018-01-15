accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
giusnake
,
bobby008
,
cuthbert
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
jushyro
,
escobar
,
dx93
,
link49
,
binou87
,
kurosama
eldonito
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
48
visites since opening :
46181
eldonito
> blog
Bye-Bye Dolores
Elle nous quitte à son tour Dolores O’Riordan, la chanteuse de The Cranberries, est décédée à l'âge de 46 ans
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:46 PM by
eldonito
comments (
22
)
shin82
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:47 PM
Le choc ... RIP ...
shinz0
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:50 PM
RIP c'est triste vu son âge
lordguyver
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:51 PM
Putain R.I.P. !
shanks
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:52 PM
46 ans
milk
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:53 PM
Ca sent l overdose ca encore...
spawnini
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:54 PM
WHat
darkshao
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:54 PM
l'une de mes voix préférées, nooooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
vohmp
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:59 PM
oh rip
link49
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:59 PM
J'en reviens toujours pas...
gemini
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:00 PM
Elle allait mal depuis des annees.
kenpokan
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:03 PM
gemini
Elle avait quoi ?
youtube06
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:04 PM
Zooombie
tab
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:05 PM
Rip, jeune quand même...
Enfin je partageai pas du tout ses differents points de vue: contre l’avortement...
fandenutella
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:06 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky4CdN0x58A
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:06 PM
46 piges seulement bordel.
sardinecannibale
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:32 PM
RIP madame
arngrim
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:33 PM
Grand fan de rock alternatif anglosaxon et même si je n'ai jamais aimé les Cranberries, je suis tout de même choqué!
yukilin
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:48 PM
C'est jeune...maladie?
RIP en tout cas
tizoc
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:17 PM
La vache !! Dommage .... excellente artiste, R.i.p.
jenicris
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:20 PM
Dégoûté...RIP.
nyseko
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:34 PM
Tellement trop tôt...
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:35 PM
Rip
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Putain R.I.P. !
Enfin je partageai pas du tout ses differents points de vue: contre l’avortement...
RIP en tout cas