Bye-Bye Dolores
Elle nous quitte à son tour Dolores O’Riordan, la chanteuse de The Cranberries, est décédée à l'âge de 46 ans

    posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:46 PM by eldonito
    comments (22)
    shin82 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:47 PM
    Le choc ... RIP ...
    shinz0 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:50 PM
    RIP c'est triste vu son âge
    lordguyver posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:51 PM


    Putain R.I.P. !
    shanks posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:52 PM
    46 ans
    milk posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:53 PM
    Ca sent l overdose ca encore...
    spawnini posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:54 PM
    WHat
    darkshao posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:54 PM
    l'une de mes voix préférées, nooooooooooonnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
    vohmp posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:59 PM
    oh rip
    link49 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:59 PM
    J'en reviens toujours pas...
    gemini posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:00 PM
    Elle allait mal depuis des annees.
    kenpokan posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:03 PM
    gemini Elle avait quoi ?
    youtube06 posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:04 PM
    Zooombie
    tab posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:05 PM
    Rip, jeune quand même...
    Enfin je partageai pas du tout ses differents points de vue: contre l’avortement...
    fandenutella posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:06 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ky4CdN0x58A
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:06 PM
    46 piges seulement bordel.
    sardinecannibale posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:32 PM
    RIP madame
    arngrim posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Grand fan de rock alternatif anglosaxon et même si je n'ai jamais aimé les Cranberries, je suis tout de même choqué!
    yukilin posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:48 PM
    C'est jeune...maladie?
    RIP en tout cas
    tizoc posted the 01/15/2018 at 07:17 PM
    La vache !! Dommage .... excellente artiste, R.i.p.
    jenicris posted the 01/15/2018 at 07:20 PM
    Dégoûté...RIP.
    nyseko posted the 01/15/2018 at 07:34 PM
    Tellement trop tôt...
    xenofamicom posted the 01/15/2018 at 07:35 PM
    Rip
