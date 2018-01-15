Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
9
name : Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
link49
link49 > blog
all
DKC TF : Le prix se confirme encore sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour du jeu Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze :



Amazon a ouvert les réservations pour le jeu, et comme sur Gamestop, il faudra compter 59.99 dollars pour se la procurer.



Pour rappel, ce portage WiiU sur Nintendo Switch sortira le 04 mai prochain...

Source : https://nintendosoup.com/donkey-kong-country-tropical-freeze-pre-order-amazon/
    tags :
    posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:35 PM by link49
    comments (34)
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:36 PM
    Le prix fait froid dans le dos mais c'est l'effet Freeze qui fait ça !
    manix posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:37 PM
    59S le meme jeu avec un mode invincible
    cyr posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:39 PM
    Il aurais put faire un effort sur le prix pour ceux l'ayant pris en demat sur wii u.
    Non je pense pas qu'a mal gueule
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:39 PM
    spawnini posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:40 PM
    hijikatamayora13
    gamergunz posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:41 PM
    cela ne sert à rien de parler du prix qui ne veut rien dire avec amazon les précomandes baisseront comme à chaque fois des portages comme bayonetta 2 switch des jeux comme mario odyssey ou zelda ou xenoblade 2 étaient tous à 60 balles et s'est retrouvé vers les 45 balles
    et avec des enseignes comme leclerc, auchan ou carrefour t'es certain de l'avoir à bon pris day one je me fais aucun soucis sur le prix
    narukamisan posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:41 PM
    ensuite dragon quest builders est à 49.99€ sur l'eshop, et il est à 36.99€ sur amazon, idem pour bayonetta 1 et 2 qui est au final à 44.90€sur amazon, bref il faut pas prendre ces prix au sérieux
    hyoga57 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:43 PM
    Ok, maintenant c'est sûr, pour moi ce sera en deal et pas autrement...
    link49 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:46 PM
    Oui, il y aura normalement des offres de lancement, mais je pense que le prix conseillé chez nous sera de 59.99 euros...
    victornewman posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:47 PM
    spawnini
    misterpixel posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:48 PM
    Faut donner son fessier au vendeur au moment du paiement aussi ? Perso j’ai toujours ma version Wii U et elle suffira amplement, pour ce que ça changera de toute façon...
    iglooo posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:48 PM
    Ce prix me refroidit.
    xenofamicom posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:48 PM
    narukamisan : Merci de l'avoir précisé... J'ai eu sur amazon.fr la plupart des jeux switch entre 39 et 45€ à leur sortie (Mario Odyssey, mario kart, arms, splatoon 2,...)

    Je m'inquiète vraiment pas pour le prix ici
    spawnini posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:49 PM
    Un petit Battle de Smiley le vieux victornewman
    shinz0 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:49 PM
    kinox31 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:50 PM
    arretez ça !!!!!

    mickele posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:52 PM
    c'est toujours la même chose avec les prix et toujours les mêmes gens qui râlent pour au final avoir des prix qu'on retrouve à 45 euros faciles à la date de sortie...
    link49 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:57 PM
    Il me semble que sur WiiU, le jeu était à 49.99 dollars lors de l'ouverture des réservations...
    furtifdor posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:57 PM
    59??? Faut pas déconner merde!
    captaintoad974 posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:58 PM
    J'attendrais qu'il passe 40 balle
    gamekyo posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:01 PM
    il sera a 40 pour sa sortie apres 60 c'est le prix dans l'année et chez micromania
    nyseko posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:09 PM
    S'il est à 40€ day one, ça se tente, mais je pense qu'il sera à 45€, et 45€ j'ai du mal.
    kali posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:09 PM
    Non mais il aurait pu le mettre à 69 EUR ça aurait été moins déplaisant niveau sucage de fions
    koji posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:13 PM
    comme un certain genie m'a dit il suffit de vendre son ancien jeu et le prendre donc c'est pas chere
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:15 PM
    39,99€ normalement et 29,99€ avec des réduc....mais ça c'est si Nintendo avait du respect pour vous.

    Merci Tatsumi san.
    linkart posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:18 PM
    Ils auraient tellement pu mettre les 2 DKR de Retro... Pour avoir les deux en 60 fps en portable. J'aimerais bien faire le premier à 100% en portable mais sur 3DS en 30 fps (voire moins) c'est vraiment pas top.
    celesnot posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:21 PM
    Le jeu devrait être à 30 € max + le Returns.
    shambala93 posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:25 PM
    Ils devraient le mettre à 99,99€
    zoske posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:30 PM
    En gros encore une news à la Link49

    Notre vrai moulin à eau de Gamekyo. D'ici la sortie du jeu, on aura une dizaine de news sur un remaster qui sera identique au jeux WiiU à part un mode invincible et un mode 720p en portable.

    et bien sur une news en plus du reste pour montrer ses beaux amibo tirés du jeu
    octobar posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:36 PM
    exagéré clairement. J'espère qu'on aura vite des offres.
    raph64 posted the 01/15/2018 at 06:43 PM
    Iglooo Comment tu peux être aussi refroidi que d'habitude, je te rappelles que tu vis dans un igloo
    kenpokan posted the 01/15/2018 at 07:05 PM
    Trop chère.
    kali posted the 01/15/2018 at 07:19 PM
    linkart Nintendo et les compiles ça fait deux.
    victornewman posted the 01/15/2018 at 07:26 PM
    spawnini kinox31
