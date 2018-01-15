accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
DKC TF : Le prix se confirme encore sur Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour du jeu Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze :
Amazon a ouvert les réservations pour le jeu, et comme sur Gamestop, il faudra compter 59.99 dollars pour se la procurer.
Pour rappel, ce portage WiiU sur Nintendo Switch sortira le 04 mai prochain...
Source :
https://nintendosoup.com/donkey-kong-country-tropical-freeze-pre-order-amazon/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/15/2018 at 05:35 PM by
link49
comments (
34
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:36 PM
Le prix fait froid dans le dos mais c'est l'effet Freeze qui fait ça !
manix
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:37 PM
59S le meme jeu avec un mode invincible
cyr
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:39 PM
Il aurais put faire un effort sur le prix pour ceux l'ayant pris en demat sur wii u.
Non je pense pas qu'a mal gueule
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:39 PM
spawnini
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:40 PM
hijikatamayora13
gamergunz
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:41 PM
cela ne sert à rien de parler du prix qui ne veut rien dire avec amazon les précomandes baisseront comme à chaque fois des portages comme bayonetta 2 switch des jeux comme mario odyssey ou zelda ou xenoblade 2 étaient tous à 60 balles et s'est retrouvé vers les 45 balles
et avec des enseignes comme leclerc, auchan ou carrefour t'es certain de l'avoir à bon pris day one je me fais aucun soucis sur le prix
narukamisan
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:41 PM
ensuite dragon quest builders est à 49.99€ sur l'eshop, et il est à 36.99€ sur amazon, idem pour bayonetta 1 et 2 qui est au final à 44.90€sur amazon, bref il faut pas prendre ces prix au sérieux
hyoga57
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:43 PM
Ok, maintenant c'est sûr, pour moi ce sera en deal et pas autrement...
link49
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:46 PM
Oui, il y aura normalement des offres de lancement, mais je pense que le prix conseillé chez nous sera de 59.99 euros...
victornewman
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:47 PM
spawnini
misterpixel
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:48 PM
Faut donner son fessier au vendeur au moment du paiement aussi ? Perso j’ai toujours ma version Wii U et elle suffira amplement, pour ce que ça changera de toute façon...
iglooo
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:48 PM
Ce prix me refroidit.
xenofamicom
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:48 PM
narukamisan
: Merci de l'avoir précisé... J'ai eu sur amazon.fr la plupart des jeux switch entre 39 et 45€ à leur sortie (Mario Odyssey, mario kart, arms, splatoon 2,...)
Je m'inquiète vraiment pas pour le prix ici
spawnini
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:49 PM
Un petit Battle de Smiley le vieux
victornewman
shinz0
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:49 PM
kinox31
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:50 PM
arretez ça !!!!!
mickele
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:52 PM
c'est toujours la même chose avec les prix et toujours les mêmes gens qui râlent pour au final avoir des prix qu'on retrouve à 45 euros faciles à la date de sortie...
link49
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:57 PM
Il me semble que sur WiiU, le jeu était à 49.99 dollars lors de l'ouverture des réservations...
furtifdor
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:57 PM
59??? Faut pas déconner merde!
captaintoad974
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 05:58 PM
J'attendrais qu'il passe 40 balle
gamekyo
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:01 PM
il sera a 40 pour sa sortie apres 60 c'est le prix dans l'année et chez micromania
nyseko
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:09 PM
S'il est à 40€ day one, ça se tente, mais je pense qu'il sera à 45€, et 45€ j'ai du mal.
kali
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:09 PM
Non mais il aurait pu le mettre à 69 EUR ça aurait été moins déplaisant niveau sucage de fions
koji
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:13 PM
comme un certain genie m'a dit il suffit de vendre son ancien jeu et le prendre donc c'est pas chere
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:15 PM
39,99€ normalement et 29,99€ avec des réduc....mais ça c'est si Nintendo avait du respect pour vous.
Merci Tatsumi san.
linkart
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:18 PM
Ils auraient tellement pu mettre les 2 DKR de Retro... Pour avoir les deux en 60 fps en portable. J'aimerais bien faire le premier à 100% en portable mais sur 3DS en 30 fps (voire moins) c'est vraiment pas top.
celesnot
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:21 PM
Le jeu devrait être à 30 € max + le Returns.
shambala93
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:25 PM
Ils devraient le mettre à 99,99€
zoske
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:30 PM
En gros encore une news à la Link49
Notre vrai moulin à eau de Gamekyo. D'ici la sortie du jeu, on aura une dizaine de news sur un remaster qui sera identique au jeux WiiU à part un mode invincible et un mode 720p en portable.
et bien sur une news en plus du reste pour montrer ses beaux amibo tirés du jeu
octobar
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:36 PM
exagéré clairement. J'espère qu'on aura vite des offres.
raph64
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 06:43 PM
Iglooo
Comment tu peux être aussi refroidi que d'habitude, je te rappelles que tu vis dans un igloo
kenpokan
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:05 PM
Trop chère.
kali
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:19 PM
linkart
Nintendo et les compiles ça fait deux.
victornewman
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 07:26 PM
spawnini
kinox31
