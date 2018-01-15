accueil
dooku
> blog
super article
gamekult
-
http://www.gamekult.com/actualite/le-jeu-video-peut-il-encore-etre-sauve-3050801523.html
tags :
gamekult
bibliothèque
musée
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/15/2018 at 11:49 AM by
dooku
comments (
12
)
shinz0
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 11:53 AM
Chez Gamekult, ils font de très bons articles de fond
temporell
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 11:55 AM
on fait comment si on est pas premium ?
cyr
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 11:56 AM
temporell
si quelqu'un veut bien faire un copier coller...des grandes lignes du moins
eruroraito7
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 12:05 PM
Voilà pour recevoir l'article
9NAQ36
gunstarred
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 12:22 PM
Dommage peux pas lire.
mikaou
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 12:48 PM
Des fois on se demande si c'est pas plutot certains membres qui peuvent être sauvés
amassous
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 01:02 PM
eruroraito7
Ce code a déjà été utilisé.
eruroraito7
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 01:21 PM
amassous
quelqu'un la utilisé désolé ^^
terminagore
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 03:05 PM
Pour ceux intéressés :
HC5HRM
monsieurx
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 03:18 PM
terminagore
merci à toi
terminagore
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 03:47 PM
monsieurx
dooku
posted
the 01/15/2018 at 03:54 PM
Terminagore
merci. Au cas ou : ELHYGF
