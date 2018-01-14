accueil
ajouter un titre
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
,
coolflex
kevisiano
articles : 92
92
visites since opening :
105443
kevisiano
> blog
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
^^
EA
AHAHAH
Sale
...
Jotaro
C'EST VRAI !
La galère
Ce blasphème
C'est trop ça
Battle
Le mec peut mourir à tout moment
Jolie pix
Trololo
Sorry
Salé
Et vous ?
Controle toi
Les coquines
MDRR
Les galères du dimanche !
Voilà
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:39 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
15
)
sonilka
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 05:47 PM
Toi avec ta bannière en haut, tu vas avoir des problèmes. Ils vont venir te chercher.
kevisiano
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 05:52 PM
sonilka
Disney ?
killia
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 05:56 PM
La dernière, celle sur Harry Potter et Your Dick
An Amazing history of love et sluttynes
J'étais plier
kenpokan
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:00 PM
Tres bon comme toujours
kevisiano
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:01 PM
killia
kenpokan
merci gars
. Je suis revenu en force après deux semaines ^^
e3ologue
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:05 PM
franchement, ENORME
kenpokan
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:09 PM
kevisiano
simonw
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:09 PM
Goldmen33 doit surement ètre fière de toi
longue vie a ce blog !!!
raph64
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:10 PM
Kevisiano
Putain avec toi c'est toujours la grande régalade assurée
kevisiano
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:21 PM
simonw
ahah merci mon gars
raph64
ça me fait plaisir ça me booste !
raph64
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:24 PM
Kevisiano
Impressionne nous encore plus la prochaine fois !
zephon
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:45 PM
kevisiano
j'ai pas compris le coup des enfants qui disent ed ward
zakovu
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 07:02 PM
Toujours aussi enorme, par contre j'ai pas compris avec le chien dit edward
kevisiano
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 07:04 PM
raph64
je vais tâcher !
zephon
zakovu
c'est une référence au manga Full Metal Alchemist
zephon
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 07:11 PM
kevisiano
aaaaaaaaaah ébé cette scène traumatisante est sorti de mon esprit
(c'est dire à quel point ce manga est pas mémorable au final)
