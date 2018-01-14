profile
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !




^^


EA


AHAHAH


Sale


...


Jotaro


C'EST VRAI !


La galère


Ce blasphème


C'est trop ça


Battle


Le mec peut mourir à tout moment


Jolie pix


Trololo


Sorry


Salé


Et vous ?


Controle toi


Les coquines


MDRR


Les galères du dimanche !




Voilà



    posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:39 PM by kevisiano
    comments (15)
    sonilka posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:47 PM
    Toi avec ta bannière en haut, tu vas avoir des problèmes. Ils vont venir te chercher.
    kevisiano posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:52 PM
    sonilka Disney ?
    killia posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:56 PM
    La dernière, celle sur Harry Potter et Your Dick

    An Amazing history of love et sluttynes

    J'étais plier
    kenpokan posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:00 PM
    Tres bon comme toujours
    kevisiano posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:01 PM
    killia
    kenpokan merci gars . Je suis revenu en force après deux semaines ^^
    e3ologue posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:05 PM
    franchement, ENORME
    kenpokan posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:09 PM
    kevisiano
    simonw posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:09 PM
    Goldmen33 doit surement ètre fière de toi
    longue vie a ce blog !!!
    raph64 posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Kevisiano Putain avec toi c'est toujours la grande régalade assurée
    kevisiano posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:21 PM
    simonw ahah merci mon gars
    raph64 ça me fait plaisir ça me booste !
    raph64 posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:24 PM
    Kevisiano Impressionne nous encore plus la prochaine fois !
    zephon posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:45 PM
    kevisiano j'ai pas compris le coup des enfants qui disent ed ward
    zakovu posted the 01/14/2018 at 07:02 PM
    Toujours aussi enorme, par contre j'ai pas compris avec le chien dit edward
    kevisiano posted the 01/14/2018 at 07:04 PM
    raph64 je vais tâcher !
    zephon zakovu c'est une référence au manga Full Metal Alchemist
    zephon posted the 01/14/2018 at 07:11 PM
    kevisiano aaaaaaaaaah ébé cette scène traumatisante est sorti de mon esprit (c'est dire à quel point ce manga est pas mémorable au final)
