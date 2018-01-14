accueil
http://www.gamekyo.com/media138155.html
profile
torotoro59
> blog
State of decay 2 où es-tu ?
A moins d'avoir loupé quelque chose n'étions nous pas censer avoir de nouvelles infos dans la semaine ?
posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:38 PM by
torotoro59
comments (
7
)
infamousdvl
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 05:39 PM
La journée n'est pas finie
torotoro59
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 05:39 PM
voxen
iglooo
spawnini
torotoro59
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 05:41 PM
infamousdvl
certes mais l'espoir s'amenuise ...
diablo
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 05:43 PM
en générale il tweet vers 21 heures mais j'ai l'impression que la presse ( française s'est enflamée et n'a pas interprété correctement le commentaire sur Instagram )
torotoro59
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 05:45 PM
diablo
espérons
voxen
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:41 PM
torotoro59
j'avoue j'avais oublié. Peut être qu'on s'est tous trompé de semaine
torotoro59
posted
the 01/14/2018 at 06:56 PM
voxen
