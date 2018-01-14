http://www.gamekyo.com/media138155.html
State of Decay 2
15
name : State of Decay 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Undead Labs
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC
torotoro59
30
torotoro59
State of decay 2 où es-tu ?
A moins d'avoir loupé quelque chose n'étions nous pas censer avoir de nouvelles infos dans la semaine ?



    posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:38 PM by torotoro59
    comments (7)
    infamousdvl posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:39 PM
    La journée n'est pas finie
    torotoro59 posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:39 PM
    voxen iglooo spawnini
    torotoro59 posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:41 PM
    infamousdvl certes mais l'espoir s'amenuise ...
    diablo posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:43 PM
    en générale il tweet vers 21 heures mais j'ai l'impression que la presse ( française s'est enflamée et n'a pas interprété correctement le commentaire sur Instagram )
    torotoro59 posted the 01/14/2018 at 05:45 PM
    diablo espérons
    voxen posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:41 PM
    torotoro59 j'avoue j'avais oublié. Peut être qu'on s'est tous trompé de semaine
    torotoro59 posted the 01/14/2018 at 06:56 PM
    voxen
