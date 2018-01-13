« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS4/Switch] BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle / Date de sortie (JAP/US)



Développeur : Arc System Works
Genre : combat
PC/PS4/Switch : 31 Mai 2018 Japon
PC/PS4/Switch : 5 Juin 2018 USA

Gematsu
    posted the 01/13/2018 at 11:57 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/13/2018 at 12:46 PM
    Ca dépendra du My Héros Académia quand il sortiras ..... Dépêchez vous de l' Annoncer .
    captaintoad974 posted the 01/13/2018 at 12:54 PM
    On l'aura aussi en Juin comme au USA.
