profile
misterpixel
18
Likes
Likers
misterpixel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 126
visites since opening : 180211
misterpixel > blog
D.I.C.E. Awards: Voici la liste des nominés




Le 22 février prochain se tiendra à Las Vegas la 21e cérémonie des D.I.C.E Awards.

Pas moins de 68 jeux ont retenu l'attention des membres du Jury, parmi lesquels certains ont tiré leur épingle du jeu en ayant l'honneur d'être nominé plusieurs fois, en peloton de tête, Horizon Zero Dawn qui se voit nominé 10 fois suivit de Zelda Breath Of The Wild, nominé 6 fois et 5 fois pour Uncharted The Lost legacy, Cuphead et Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Voici le casting complet ci-dessous présent lors des

D.I.C.E Awards.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead
For Honor
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Little Nightmares
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy
Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Call of Duty: WWII
Cuphead
Horizon Zero Dawn
RiME
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Destiny 2
Injustice 2
Star Wars Battlefront II
Super Mario Odyssey
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Assassin’s Creed Origins
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: WWII
Cuphead
Destiny 2
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Family Game of the Year

DropMix
GNOG
Just Dance 2018
SingStar Celebration
Snipperclips

Fighting Game of the Year

ARMS
Injustice 2
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Nidhogg 2
Tekken 7

Racing Game of the Year

DiRT 4
Forza Motorsport 7
Gran Turismo Sport
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Project CARS 2

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Divinity: Original Sin 2
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
NieR:Automata
Persona 5
Torment: Tides of Numenera

Sports Game of the Year

Everybody’s Golf
FIFA 18
Golf Clash
Madden NFL 18
MLB The Show 17

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Endless Space 2
Halo Wars 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Total War: Warhammer II
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Robo Recall
Star Trek Bridge Crew
The Invisible Hours
Wilson’s Heart

Immersive Reality Game of the Year


Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
Robo Recall
Space Pirate Trainer
Wilson’s Heart

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Everything
Gorogoa
Night in the Woods
Pyre
Snipperclips

Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories

Mobile Game of the Year

Cat Quest
Fire Emblem Heroes
Gorogoa
Monument Valley 2
Splitter Critters

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Call of Duty: WWII
Destiny 2
Fortnite
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
What Remains of Edith Finch

Game of the Year

Cuphead
Horizon Zero Dawn
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

On notera que RE7 n'est même pas mentionné au titre du jeu VR de l'année, très surprenant pour pas dire incompréhensible.

    tags : d.i.c.e awards
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/13/2018 at 10:56 AM by misterpixel
    comments (2)
    zephon posted the 01/13/2018 at 11:01 AM
    je suis d'accord avec le commentaire sur RE7 c'est la seul "claque" du support doit y avoir une erreur
    iglooo posted the 01/13/2018 at 11:06 AM
    Pas trop mal mais outre l'absence de RE7, aucune mention de Prey, pas de Zelda ni Hellblade dans la catégorie sound-design (clairement les gars ont des bouchons de cire dans les oreilles ), Shadow Tactics non cité dans les jeux de stratégie de l'année (mais il l'a peut-être été en 2016) et pas de catégorie game/level-design pour des jeux comme Hitman.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre