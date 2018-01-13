Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Action Game of the Year

Adventure Game of the Year

Family Game of the Year

Fighting Game of the Year

Racing Game of the Year

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Sports Game of the Year

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Handheld Game of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Game of the Year

Leprochain se tiendra à Las Vegas lacérémonie desPas moins deont retenu l'attention des membres du Jury, parmi lesquels certains ont tiré leur épingle du jeu en ayant l'honneur d'être nominé plusieurs fois, en peloton de tête,qui se voit nominésuivit de, nominéetpourVoici le casting complet ci-dessous présent lors desCupheadFor HonorHellblade: Senua’s SacrificeHorizon Zero DawnUncharted: The Lost LegacyCupheadHellblade: Senua’s SacrificeHorizon Zero DawnLittle NightmaresThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildAssassin’s Creed Origins – BayekHellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – SenuaHorizon Zero Dawn – AloyStar Wars Battlefront II – Iden VersioUncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe FraiserCall of Duty: WWIICupheadHorizon Zero DawnRiMEWolfenstein II: The New ColossusDestiny 2Injustice 2Star Wars Battlefront IISuper Mario OdysseyUncharted: The Lost LegacyHellblade: Senua’s SacrificeHorizon Zero DawnNight in the WoodsWhat Remains of Edith FinchWolfenstein II: The New ColossusAssassin’s Creed OriginsHellblade: Senua’s SacrificeHorizon Zero DawnLone Echo/Echo ArenaThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildCall of Duty: WWIICupheadDestiny 2PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDSWolfenstein II: The New ColossusAssassin’s Creed OriginsHorizon Zero DawnSuper Mario OdysseyThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildUncharted: The Lost LegacyDropMixGNOGJust Dance 2018SingStar CelebrationSnipperclipsARMSInjustice 2Marvel vs. Capcom: InfiniteNidhogg 2Tekken 7DiRT 4Forza Motorsport 7Gran Turismo SportMario Kart 8 DeluxeProject CARS 2Divinity: Original Sin 2Middle-earth: Shadow of WarNieR:AutomataPersona 5Torment: Tides of NumeneraEverybody’s GolfFIFA 18Golf ClashMadden NFL 18MLB The Show 17Endless Space 2Halo Wars 2Mario + Rabbids Kingdom BattleTotal War: Warhammer IIXCOM 2: War of the ChosenLone Echo/Echo ArenaRobo RecallStar Trek Bridge CrewThe Invisible HoursWilson’s HeartLone Echo/Echo ArenaPsychonauts in the Rhombus of RuinRobo RecallSpace Pirate TrainerWilson’s HeartEverythingGorogoaNight in the WoodsPyreSnipperclipsDragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed KingEtrian Odyssey V: Beyond the MythFire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of ValentiaMetroid: Samus ReturnsMonster Hunter StoriesCat QuestFire Emblem HeroesGorogoaMonument Valley 2Splitter CrittersCall of Duty: WWIIDestiny 2FortnitePLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDSTom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: WildlandsGorogoaHorizon Zero DawnPLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDSSuper Mario OdysseyThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGorogoaHorizon Zero DawnThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildUncharted: The Lost LegacyWhat Remains of Edith FinchCupheadHorizon Zero DawnPLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDSSuper Mario OdysseyThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild