The Seven Deadly Sins : The Britannian Traveler
name : The Seven Deadly Sins : The Britannian Traveler
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action
The Seven Deadly Sins: Adventure Mode Trailer
Alors que le premier episode de la seconde saison de l'animé sortira demain, Bandai Namco balance un nouveau trailer du mode aventure du jeu The Seven Deadly Sins sur PS4 permettant entre autre de voir quelques phases en BTA.

    posted the 01/12/2018 at 03:55 PM by guiguif
    racsnk posted the 01/12/2018 at 04:09 PM
    Horrible.
    maxleresistant posted the 01/12/2018 at 04:18 PM
    Boar hat.
    lol
