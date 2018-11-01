profile
Nintendo
134
Likes
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
sujetdelta
20
Likes
Likers
sujetdelta
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 132
visites since opening : 92383
sujetdelta > blog
Qui se rappelle de cette VHS
Que de souvenir je la regardais en boucle étant Gamin. .


Et vous?
    tags : qui se rappelle de cette vhs nintendo 64
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/11/2018 at 08:36 PM by sujetdelta
    comments (8)
    ducknsexe posted the 01/11/2018 at 08:42 PM
    Putain c était le bon vieux temps , les gens croyais qu il avais un jeu 64 entre leur main quand il regarder la cassette vhs
    obi69 posted the 01/11/2018 at 08:44 PM
    Je l'ai toujours !
    bisba posted the 01/11/2018 at 08:46 PM
    Wave Race Baby
    sujetdelta posted the 01/11/2018 at 08:47 PM
    ducknsexe Carrément.
    chaosad posted the 01/11/2018 at 08:59 PM
    Putain je l'avais )
    minbox posted the 01/11/2018 at 10:13 PM
    Oui et elle est en ma possession
    xslayx posted the 01/12/2018 at 03:22 AM
    Ah vi que de souvenir
    jf17 posted the 01/12/2018 at 05:12 AM
    le meilleur Nintendo indirect de l'histoire
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre