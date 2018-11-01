Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The World Ends With You : Final Remix
name : The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
link49
link49
The World Ends With You : Images de la version Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Images du jeu The World Ends With You - Final Remix :















Elles sont apparues sur le site officiel japonais. Le jeu a été annoncé au début du Nintendo Direct Mini. Le jeu sortira cette année, sans plus de précision...

Source : https://topics.nintendo.co.jp/c/article/de8f147d-ebbb-11e7-86dc-063b7ac45a6d.html
    posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:30 PM by link49
    comments (13)
    guiguif posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:32 PM
    le seul truc bandant du Ndirect mini
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Le jeu seras encore en Anglais beaucoups vont être rebuté par ce choix.
    alfb posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:33 PM
    Les sprites sont superbes, je me le reprends avec plaisir lui.
    ryadr posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:35 PM
    Faut surtout qu'on sache s'il sera traduit...
    link49 posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:35 PM
    Je vais prier tous les jours pour qu'il soit traduit...
    myckes posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:38 PM
    100% non traduit 100% certitude
    Et ca me convient parfaitement!
    suikoden posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:38 PM
    Je l'ai jamais fait (alors qu'il m'attirait bien), ca sera l'occaz, a l'epoque j'avais pas les moyens d'acheter autant de jeux que maintenant

    Pas mal de portages, mais bon ca m'a pas pour autant deplu, la plupart sont des jeux que j'ai pas fait (a part DQB et Hyrule Warriors, mais le cote Definitive Edition pourrait etre tentant)
    birmou posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:40 PM
    Day One #encoreunportage #ilestoumonXenoX?
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:40 PM
    link49 ryadr J'en doute vu la masse de travail,le coup financier et le fait que la switch est dézonné,ma version ds me suffit.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:43 PM
    Déjà fait, donc ce sera en promo à 10€...
    jenicris posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:46 PM
    Pas mal.
    sonilka posted the 01/11/2018 at 07:12 PM
    Jour un. Mais attention, jour un si SE ne fait pas la pute niveau tarif. Ce jeu jamais de la vie tu le sors à plus de 30e.
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/11/2018 at 07:28 PM
    Jamais fait, j'attends d'en voir plus. Il m'attire pas des masses...
