accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sonilka
,
link49
,
roxloud
name :
The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
329
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
ninjak
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
kyojoueur
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
vyse05
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
15847
visites since opening :
17307203
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
The World Ends With You : Images de la version Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Images du jeu The World Ends With You - Final Remix :
Elles sont apparues sur le site officiel japonais. Le jeu a été annoncé au début du Nintendo Direct Mini. Le jeu sortira cette année, sans plus de précision...
Source :
https://topics.nintendo.co.jp/c/article/de8f147d-ebbb-11e7-86dc-063b7ac45a6d.html
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:30 PM by
link49
comments (
13
)
guiguif
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:32 PM
le seul truc bandant du Ndirect mini
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:33 PM
Le jeu seras encore en Anglais beaucoups vont être rebuté par ce choix.
alfb
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:33 PM
Les sprites sont superbes, je me le reprends avec plaisir lui.
ryadr
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:35 PM
Faut surtout qu'on sache s'il sera traduit...
link49
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:35 PM
Je vais prier tous les jours pour qu'il soit traduit...
myckes
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:38 PM
100% non traduit 100% certitude
Et ca me convient parfaitement!
suikoden
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:38 PM
Je l'ai jamais fait (alors qu'il m'attirait bien), ca sera l'occaz, a l'epoque j'avais pas les moyens d'acheter autant de jeux que maintenant
Pas mal de portages, mais bon ca m'a pas pour autant deplu, la plupart sont des jeux que j'ai pas fait (a part DQB et Hyrule Warriors, mais le cote Definitive Edition pourrait etre tentant)
birmou
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:40 PM
Day One
#encoreunportage #ilestoumonXenoX?
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:40 PM
link49
ryadr
J'en doute vu la masse de travail,le coup financier et le fait que la switch est dézonné,ma version ds me suffit.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:43 PM
Déjà fait, donc ce sera en promo à 10€...
jenicris
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:46 PM
Pas mal.
sonilka
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 07:12 PM
Jour un. Mais attention, jour un si SE ne fait pas la pute niveau tarif. Ce jeu jamais de la vie tu le sors à plus de 30e.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 07:28 PM
Jamais fait, j'attends d'en voir plus. Il m'attire pas des masses...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Et ca me convient parfaitement!
Pas mal de portages, mais bon ca m'a pas pour autant deplu, la plupart sont des jeux que j'ai pas fait (a part DQB et Hyrule Warriors, mais le cote Definitive Edition pourrait etre tentant)