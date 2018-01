According to multiple sources, both in development and retail, in the next few hoursAs part of this Nintendo Direct, Dark Souls Remastered will be revealed, updating the original game to be playable portably for the first time. Our sources say this is the closing announcement of the direct.as well as upscaled textures. One change we've been made aware of is that multiplayer will be expanded to support six concurrent players, which makes sense if the goal is to get Dark Souls' covenant system working a little more smoothly.One of our sources indicates that Bandai Namco plans to bring all three Dark Souls games to Switch eventually, but the oft-rumoured 'trilogy' bundle is not how this will be happening – yet. The Dark Souls Remaster will be launching in May on all platforms.[/img]