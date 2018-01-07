Charts

01./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) 130.901 / 1.882.997 (+63%)02./03. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) 126.467 / 1.450.747 (+60%)03./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) 98.731 / 1.202.475 (+11%)04./04. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon # (Pokemon Co.) 76.528 / 2.080.135 (+30%)05./05. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) 64.885 / 111.073 (+40%)06./06. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) 49.252 / 445.716 (+52%)07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) 38.416 / 726.460 (+37%)08./10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) 22.516 / 307.579 (+70%)09./08. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) 20.183 / 316.471 (+10%)10./09. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) 18.298 / 207.202 (+25%)11./14. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) 17.112 / 138.406 (+84%)12./12. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) 15.380 / 191.761 (+41%)13./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) 12.296 / 331.907 (+55%)14./15. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 10.872 / 351.979 (+31%)15./20. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) 10.526 / 119.559 (+77%)16./19. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! (Nintendo) 9.706 / 43.496 (+49%)17./22. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Nippon Columbia) 9.410 / 43.330 (+82%)18./13. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) 9.238 / 158.628 (-6%)19./18. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) 9.064 / 99.903 (+35%)20./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 8.856 / 129.03621./28. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) 8.289 / 1.056.170 (+80%)22./00. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) 7.978 / 2.795.55923./29. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) 7.941 / 240.684 (+79%)24./17. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) 7.692 / 64.995 (+4%)25./21. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) 7.605 / 210.964 (+29%)26./11. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 # (Sega) 7.527 / 189.391 (-39%)27./00. [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! # (Bandai Namco Games) 7.017 / 59.82428./27. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 6.635 / 200.376 (+44%)29./23. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 - Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) 5.922 / 22.611 (+20%)30./00. [3DS] Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (Spike Chunsoft) 5.877 / 35.041Top 30 = NSW 15 /3DS 9 / PS4 5 / PSV 1Support - semaine / LTDNSW - 159.636 / 3.566.794PS4 - 103.607 / 5.960.4703DS - 64.986 / 23.803.530PSV - 13.119 / 5.656.745XB1 - 273 / 87.865WiiU - 140 / 3.301.695NB: selon Famitsu, deviens le 1er jeu de la génération a passer la barre des 2m (1.882.997 + 150.617 digital = 2.033.614 LTD).Le dernier jeu de salon en date a avoir passé ce point était Wii Party en 2010.avec digital : SMO = 1.534.941 (soit dg 84.194) ; MK8DX = 1.271.204 (soit dg 68.729)