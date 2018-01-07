PS4 73.60 - - X1 30.00 - - NS 13.50 - - 3DS 69.50 - - PSV 15.00
Chart Japon du 01 au 07 Janvier 2018 selon Famitsu
Charts


01./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) 130.901 / 1.882.997 (+63%)
02./03. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) 126.467 / 1.450.747 (+60%)
03./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) 98.731 / 1.202.475 (+11%)
04./04. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon # (Pokemon Co.) 76.528 / 2.080.135 (+30%)
05./05. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo) 64.885 / 111.073 (+40%)
06./06. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa - Sword / Magnum (Level 5) 49.252 / 445.716 (+52%)
07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) 38.416 / 726.460 (+37%)
08./10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) 22.516 / 307.579 (+70%)
09./08. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) 20.183 / 316.471 (+10%)
10./09. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3Publisher) 18.298 / 207.202 (+25%)
11./14. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale (Nintendo) 17.112 / 138.406 (+84%)
12./12. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Pokemon Co.) 15.380 / 191.761 (+41%)
13./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) 12.296 / 331.907 (+55%)
14./15. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 10.872 / 351.979 (+31%)
15./20. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo) 10.526 / 119.559 (+77%)
16./19. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! (Nintendo) 9.706 / 43.496 (+49%)
17./22. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Nippon Columbia) 9.410 / 43.330 (+82%)
18./13. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 # (Nintendo) 9.238 / 158.628 (-6%)
19./18. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco Games) 9.064 / 99.903 (+35%)
20./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 8.856 / 129.036
21./28. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) 8.289 / 1.056.170 (+80%)
22./00. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) 7.978 / 2.795.559
23./29. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) 7.941 / 240.684 (+79%)
24./17. [NSW] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts) 7.692 / 64.995 (+4%)
25./21. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) 7.605 / 210.964 (+29%)
26./11. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 # (Sega) 7.527 / 189.391 (-39%)
27./00. [PS4] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! # (Bandai Namco Games) 7.017 / 59.824
28./27. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) 6.635 / 200.376 (+44%)
29./23. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 - Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) 5.922 / 22.611 (+20%)
30./00. [3DS] Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (Spike Chunsoft) 5.877 / 35.041

Top 30 = NSW 15 /3DS 9 / PS4 5 / PSV 1

HARDWARE
Support - semaine / LTD

NSW - 159.636 / 3.566.794
PS4 - 103.607 / 5.960.470
3DS - 64.986 / 23.803.530
PSV - 13.119 / 5.656.745
XB1 - 273 / 87.865
WiiU - 140 / 3.301.695

NB: selon Famitsu, deviens le 1er jeu de la génération a passer la barre des 2m (1.882.997 + 150.617 digital = 2.033.614 LTD).
Le dernier jeu de salon en date a avoir passé ce point était Wii Party en 2010.

avec digital : SMO = 1.534.941 (soit dg 84.194) ; MK8DX = 1.271.204 (soit dg 68.729)

    posted the 01/11/2018 at 05:39 AM by darkshao
    comments (9)
    ryadr posted the 01/11/2018 at 05:45 AM
    Les jeux Switch sont impressionnants. Arms marche vraiment bien, même MHXX sur la longueur fait de belles ventes.
    J'espère que Zelda finira par franchir le million !

    Niveau hardware, la PS4 explose, on verra si elle sera véritablement lancée avec MHW dans deux semaines !
    darkshao posted the 01/11/2018 at 05:56 AM
    ryadr la possibilité de faire le million est très grande
    cela varie selon l'organisme (771.000 la semaine dernière selon MC donc la on devrait en etre dans les 805.000) sans compter le digital 60.000+ fin septembre donc dans les environ des 865.000-885.000 LTD
    avec 170.000 ventes durant le quart des fetes, le million devrait etre atteint entre fin mars et fin juin.
    et en prenant en compte la version WiiU (150.000+) il a dèjà atteint le million.
    vadorswitch posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:16 AM
    Il y a erreur avec la ps4 non ?
    darkshao posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:21 AM
    vadorswitch non pas d'erreur étrenne de janvier + sortie PS4 thème Monter Hunter World
    cyr posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:22 AM
    vadorswitch je pense pas. La première semaine de janvier est en général bon.
    vadorswitch posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:23 AM
    darkshao a d'accord, de toute façon on n'a l'impression de voir un top de Noël. A noté que les totales de vente de jeu switch rejoignent ceux de médias create...
    kurapika posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:29 AM
    Les ventes de MK8 deluxe c'est indecent...Ou est le respect bordel
    excervecyanide posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:29 AM
    impressionnant, si, la switch possède en même pas 1 an plus de la moitié des parts ps4, elle arrive à totalement l'humilier dans la ventes de jeu de ce top 30
    jenicris posted the 01/11/2018 at 07:21 AM
    Ca fait plaisir pour la PS4.
