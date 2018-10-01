accueil
profile
Mob Psycho 100: La serie TV en trailer
Premier trailer pour le drama adapté du manga (qui fut aussi adapté en anime) Mob Psycho 100 de l'auteur de One Punch Man qui sera dispo sur Netflix. Futur chef d’œuvre en vue (lulz).
posted the 01/10/2018 at 11:32 PM by
guiguif
comments (
16
)
predagogue
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 11:35 PM
BON CA SUFFIT AVEC CE NINTENDO DIRECT A LA CO...
hum...pardon
ekibyo
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 11:52 PM
Juste le temps pour moi d'aller vomir un coup et je pourrai ensuite crier au meurtre.
rendan
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 11:53 PM
Mon dieu mais comment ca a l'air d'un nul!!!
cloudo
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 12:03 AM
Par contre ils vont plus loin que dans l'anime
raioh
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 12:06 AM
Pas mal cette "sertie"
rendan
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 12:07 AM
Sertie TV de qualitay
asakk
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 12:23 AM
Zero acteurs jap connu, jeu d'acteur naze, budget a yen
samsuki
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 12:27 AM
hell no no please no no noooo
wt01
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 12:28 AM
Pour faire un Live Action de merde, il y a du monde mais pour faire la saison 2 de l'animé, il y a personne...
koji
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 12:43 AM
j'ai vraiment du mal avec les live jap on dirait une caricature de manga quand il joue je sais pas si c'est vrai ou c'est moi le probleme.
fenek
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 01:07 AM
koji
non non t'inquietes c'est juste de la merde.
zephon
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 06:45 AM
fenek
la génération battle royale 1 et 2 (la génération d'acteurs du début des années 2000) a pas su trouver de remplaçant
aleas
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 07:09 AM
wt01
Parce que anime = pas d'argent.
lordguyver
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 07:14 AM
Tiens l'acteur qui joue Ultraman Geed cool.
koji
toi.
churos45
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 07:20 AM
Dans beaucoup de Live action, les acteurs jap surjouent et c'est globalement mal filmé, rendant le tout peu crédible
akinen
posted
the 01/11/2018 at 07:23 AM
L’actoring jap est vraiment dur à supporter. On le sent surtout lors des scènes Motion capturés dans les JRPG et les jeux d’action
hum...pardon
koji toi.