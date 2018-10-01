profile
Mob Psycho 100: La serie TV en trailer
Premier trailer pour le drama adapté du manga (qui fut aussi adapté en anime) Mob Psycho 100 de l'auteur de One Punch Man qui sera dispo sur Netflix. Futur chef d’œuvre en vue (lulz).

    posted the 01/10/2018 at 11:32 PM by guiguif
    comments (16)
    predagogue posted the 01/10/2018 at 11:35 PM
    BON CA SUFFIT AVEC CE NINTENDO DIRECT A LA CO...

    hum...pardon

    ekibyo posted the 01/10/2018 at 11:52 PM
    Juste le temps pour moi d'aller vomir un coup et je pourrai ensuite crier au meurtre.
    rendan posted the 01/10/2018 at 11:53 PM
    Mon dieu mais comment ca a l'air d'un nul!!!
    cloudo posted the 01/11/2018 at 12:03 AM
    Par contre ils vont plus loin que dans l'anime
    raioh posted the 01/11/2018 at 12:06 AM
    Pas mal cette "sertie"
    rendan posted the 01/11/2018 at 12:07 AM
    Sertie TV de qualitay
    asakk posted the 01/11/2018 at 12:23 AM
    Zero acteurs jap connu, jeu d'acteur naze, budget a yen
    samsuki posted the 01/11/2018 at 12:27 AM
    hell no no please no no noooo
    wt01 posted the 01/11/2018 at 12:28 AM
    Pour faire un Live Action de merde, il y a du monde mais pour faire la saison 2 de l'animé, il y a personne...
    koji posted the 01/11/2018 at 12:43 AM
    j'ai vraiment du mal avec les live jap on dirait une caricature de manga quand il joue je sais pas si c'est vrai ou c'est moi le probleme.
    fenek posted the 01/11/2018 at 01:07 AM
    koji non non t'inquietes c'est juste de la merde.
    zephon posted the 01/11/2018 at 06:45 AM
    fenek la génération battle royale 1 et 2 (la génération d'acteurs du début des années 2000) a pas su trouver de remplaçant
    aleas posted the 01/11/2018 at 07:09 AM
    wt01 Parce que anime = pas d'argent.
    lordguyver posted the 01/11/2018 at 07:14 AM
    Tiens l'acteur qui joue Ultraman Geed cool.

    koji toi.
    churos45 posted the 01/11/2018 at 07:20 AM
    Dans beaucoup de Live action, les acteurs jap surjouent et c'est globalement mal filmé, rendant le tout peu crédible
    akinen posted the 01/11/2018 at 07:23 AM
    L’actoring jap est vraiment dur à supporter. On le sent surtout lors des scènes Motion capturés dans les JRPG et les jeux d’action
