Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
15839
visites since opening :
17291319
link49
> blog
Nintendo Switch : Gamestop liste six jeux à dévoiler
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :
Selon Gamestop, six nouveaux jeux Nintendo Switch seraient bientôt dévoilés.
De plus, on peut voir que le jeu Dragon Quest Heroes I & II sortirait cette année en Occident. Réponse dans le prochain Nintendo Direct...
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/gamestops-internal-system-adds-six-new-skus-for-unknown-switch-games
posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:17 PM by link49
link49
comments (18)
18
)
cyr
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:21 PM
6? Et vu le prix, c'est des "gros" jeux...
Portage? Nouveau jeux? Tiers ou nintendo?
Mystère.
link49
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:22 PM
Je vois bien Xenoblade Chronicles X for Nintendo Switch dans le lot...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:23 PM
Après les DQ on auras un Final Fantasy Warriors ? ou Un Pokémon Warriors ?
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:26 PM
link49
Je veux le 1 en HD sur Switch , et je veux aussi un Kingdom Hearts exclusif , je veux un Digimon , je veux Yugioh , je veux MHA , je veux Final Fantasy 16 , je veux un Fire Emblem , je veux Naruto ninja Storm 4 , je veux un Tale of , je veux un jeu Kratos , je veux un Inazuma , je veux ........
link49
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:31 PM
Darkxehanort94
Vu le succès de la console, on risque de tout avoir...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:36 PM
link49
Après soyons réaliste 5 minutes , tous les gros hit des futures années ne pourrons pas sortir sur Switch , l' optimisation a des limites et je crois pas du tout a un dock V2 ( et puis j' ai pas envie de repayer une deuxième fois
) , par exemple je ne vois pas du tout un KH3 , ou le Spiderman qui arrive sur Switch , surtout que la PS4 doit bien garder quelques exclu ( quoi KH3 est sur XBOX ONE ? attend tu es sur
)
link49
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:38 PM
Darkxehanort94
Tout est possible, quand on le veut vraiment...
jenicris
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:38 PM
Curieux de voir ça.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:40 PM
link49
Trés bien dans ce cas envoie une lettre a Nomura pour lui demander , comme ça on est sur que le jeu sortiras qu' en 2019 .
link49
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:43 PM
Darkxehanort94
2019. Tu es beaucoup trop optimise...
koji
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:56 PM
Darkxehanort94
j'espere bcp de jeu !!! par contre le spiderman faut pas rever c'est une exclu avec sony qui edite.
Je vois a coup sur un Smash (nouveau ou Remastered), le xeno wiiu pareil et dbz fighter.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 06:01 PM
koji
Le Smash sera nouveau a coup sur , le dernier est déjà sorti il y a un moment , et comme ca l' Ermite Moderne pourra refaire une vidéo sur toutes les prédictions de perso a la con que Internet nous sortiras .
Le DBZ Fighter je l' attend pas tant que ça , j' ai déja le Xenoverse , j' attend plutôt le My Héros Académia , et je veux le Xenoblade 1 , ca sera parfait en attendant le 3 qui sera la suite du 1 et du 2 . Après les Méchas du X sont Cools .
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 06:03 PM
si on part du principe, un jeu au moins par mois. On peut avoir Yoshi en mars, Kirby en avril et après? car ces deux derniers sont déjà connus
renton
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 06:32 PM
link49
j’aimerais bien World of FF ^.^
link49
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 06:35 PM
Renton
Ca serait une bonne chose, même si je repasserais pas à la caisse...
misterpixel
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 06:47 PM
6 Jeux Wii u édition Deluxe ? Espérons que non.
zabuza
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 07:14 PM
C'est déjà plus réaliste que les 16 annonces
link49
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 07:18 PM
zabuza
Il me semble qu'Amazon référençait les plusieurs Editions d'un même jeu...
