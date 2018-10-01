" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
On m'appelle Nazi !
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:16 PM by gantzeur
    comments (15)
    iglooo posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:19 PM
    bonanzaa posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:20 PM
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:27 PM
    C' est quoi le but de la vidéo ? Gagner un point godwin ?
    predagogue posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:27 PM
    iglooo JTAIME MEC
    eldren posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:34 PM
    Lol il est con
    kayl posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:35 PM
    J'dirais qu'y'a pas que les toubabs qui soient nazi. Je crois même que la xénophobie des uns renforce la xénophobie des autres.
    iglooo posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:37 PM
    predagogue je t'ai déjà dit, pas devant tout le monde
    gantzeur posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:37 PM
    darkxehanort94 c'est pour se détendre avec vos conneries de Nintendo direct
    darkxehanort94 posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:39 PM
    gantzeur Tiens il me reste une TV que tu vas m' avaler tout de suite '' tente de forcer '' .
    birmou posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:42 PM
    Sans cliquer je savais que c'était lié à jmlp gaming
    gantzeur posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:42 PM
    darkxehanort94
    youtube06 posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:50 PM
    darkxehanort94 C'est puissant le point godwin ! L'arme ultime !
    spontexes posted the 01/10/2018 at 06:03 PM
    giru posted the 01/10/2018 at 06:08 PM
    Sa parodie d’Orelsan est sublime aussi
    kenpokan posted the 01/10/2018 at 06:35 PM
