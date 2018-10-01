accueil
J'ai enfin une bonne raison de rebrancher ma 360, pour 5 euro
Pour 5 euro, ça va.
En plus le DVD est nickel.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/10/2018 at 03:58 PM by
jenicris
comments (
10
)
diablo
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 04:00 PM
C'est la Hype Fable 4 qui t'as poussé a faire cet achat ? haha sinon bon jeu
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 04:02 PM
En attendant le 4
jenicris
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 04:02 PM
diablo
j'avoue.
Surtout que j'ai jamais fait cet opus, alors que beaucoup le trouvent excellent.
bonanzaa
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 04:12 PM
Excellent jeu, je l'ai moi-même racheté l'été dernier pour 5€
giru
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 04:41 PM
C'était sympa, mais quand même très couloir. Les grottes / donjons, fallait juste avancer en ligne droite. J'ai un souvenir que l'exploration était bien plus limitée qu'on aurait pu l'espérer.
mad1
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:21 PM
Je l'avais fait à sa sortie mais un bug bloqué la progression toujours au même endroit, je l'ai revendu. Mais j'ai toujours voulu le finir par curiosité.
macbeal
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:37 PM
J'ai eu le anniversary pour 5€
oss137
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 05:50 PM
macbeal
ou ça ? Jamais fait vu qu'il est rétro je le cherche
melkaba
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 06:10 PM
Le seul que j ai fais. J avais trouvé ca mignon a l époque.
bigsnake
posted
the 01/10/2018 at 06:17 PM
J'ai eu le 3 pour 7.50E . Là je termine le 2 , toujours aussi bon . Bon jeu Jenicris
