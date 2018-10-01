ajouter un titre
jenicris > blog
all
J'ai enfin une bonne raison de rebrancher ma 360, pour 5 euro


Pour 5 euro, ça va.

En plus le DVD est nickel.
    posted the 01/10/2018 at 03:58 PM by jenicris
    comments (10)
    diablo posted the 01/10/2018 at 04:00 PM
    C'est la Hype Fable 4 qui t'as poussé a faire cet achat ? haha sinon bon jeu
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/10/2018 at 04:02 PM
    En attendant le 4
    jenicris posted the 01/10/2018 at 04:02 PM
    diablo j'avoue.

    Surtout que j'ai jamais fait cet opus, alors que beaucoup le trouvent excellent.
    bonanzaa posted the 01/10/2018 at 04:12 PM
    Excellent jeu, je l'ai moi-même racheté l'été dernier pour 5€
    giru posted the 01/10/2018 at 04:41 PM
    C'était sympa, mais quand même très couloir. Les grottes / donjons, fallait juste avancer en ligne droite. J'ai un souvenir que l'exploration était bien plus limitée qu'on aurait pu l'espérer.
    mad1 posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:21 PM
    Je l'avais fait à sa sortie mais un bug bloqué la progression toujours au même endroit, je l'ai revendu. Mais j'ai toujours voulu le finir par curiosité.
    macbeal posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:37 PM
    J'ai eu le anniversary pour 5€
    oss137 posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:50 PM
    macbeal ou ça ? Jamais fait vu qu'il est rétro je le cherche
    melkaba posted the 01/10/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Le seul que j ai fais. J avais trouvé ca mignon a l époque.
    bigsnake posted the 01/10/2018 at 06:17 PM
    J'ai eu le 3 pour 7.50E . Là je termine le 2 , toujours aussi bon . Bon jeu Jenicris
    citer un membre