« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
233
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
91
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1932
visites since opening : 2271529
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] FDG Entertainment / Nombre de vente (indé)



Leurs jeux sur Switch on atteint :

100 000 ventes

Prochain jeu qui sortira aussi sur Switch : Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom


Twitter
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/10/2018 at 12:48 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    vadorswitch posted the 01/10/2018 at 12:59 PM
    C'est incroyable comment les jeu tiers se vende bien sûr switch, j'ai l'impression que des gens achètent ces jeux comme ils en télécharge sur un téléphone.
    kinox31 posted the 01/10/2018 at 01:00 PM
    100 000??
    c enorme pour un inde

    Encore une fois,les indé sur Switch y'a pas à s'inquiéter en 2018
    edgar posted the 01/10/2018 at 01:15 PM
    J'en fais partie et je le recommande à tout le monde, c'est vraiment un très bon Zelda like.
    plbs posted the 01/10/2018 at 01:19 PM
    oula oula ! mauvaise traduction la nicolasgourry Le tweet dit qu'avec la sortie de Blossom Tales, FDG a vendu 100.000 jeux sur switch (vente oceanhorn inclu)
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/10/2018 at 01:20 PM
    plbs merci de rectifier, edgar kinox31 vadorswitch il a raison.
    kinox31 posted the 01/10/2018 at 01:34 PM
    c est pas mal aussi même si divisé par 2
    akeos posted the 01/10/2018 at 03:24 PM
    Blossom tales a fait moins de 2000 ventes sur steam en 9 moins.
    cyr posted the 01/10/2018 at 05:02 PM
    edgar Justement je l'ai pas prit a cause de ça justement...
    edgar posted the 01/10/2018 at 07:48 PM
    cyr C'est dommage car le jeu est vraiment très plaisant à parcourir.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre